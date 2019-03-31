Erma L. Foster, 79, of Quincy, died at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Sunset Home. She was born Jan. 27, 1940, to William Henry Blondet and Edith Frances Hankins Blondet Allensworth in Quincy. Her stepfather was Thomas Elmer Allensworth Sr. She married Darrell Leon Foster on Dec. 23, 1961, in Quincy. He died 23, 1992. Erma was a 1958 graduate of Quincy High School. She was employed as a nurse's assistant at St. Joseph Nursing Home and Lincoln Hill Nursing Center until she became disabled. Erma loved her family and cherished every visit and phone call she received. She enjoyed visiting with neighbors, watching the Hallmark Channel and was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. Survivors include two children, Barb Foster (Bill) and Mike Foster (Mary), both of Quincy; four grandchildren, Bryan Vaughn (Victoria), Brooklynn Vaughn, Eric Foster (Kristen) and Abbie Foster, all of Quincy; two great-grandchildren, Rowan Vaughn and Maverick Vaughn; two stepsons, David Foster of Michigan and Donald Foster of Illinois; two sisters, Martha Dyer of St. Charles, Mo., and Jean McGinley of Topeka, Kan.; a brother, Tom Allensworth (Isabel) of Quincy; a stepsister, Jeanne Mettler of Bowling Green, Mo.; and many loving nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Darrell, Erma was preceded in death by her parents; her stepfather, Thomas Elmer Allensworth Sr.; a sister, Jody Miller; and two brothers-in-law, M.L. Dyer and Michael McGinley. SERVICES: 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, at Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home with Pastor Jason Moncofsky conducting. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery. VISITATION: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 1, and from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: or Denman Elementary with Sunset Home Partnership. ARRANGEMENTS: Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home. WEBSITE: zrsc.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary