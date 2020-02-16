|
Ernest A. "Ernie" Buckman, 87, of Quincy, died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Blessing Hospital. Ernie was born Sept. 21, 1932, in Shelbina, Mo., the son of Stephen "Ben" Benedict and Josephine "Bess" Elizabeth (VanMarter) Buckman. He married Charlotte R. Timpe on Aug. 22, 1959, at St. John Catholic Church in Quincy. She survives. Ernie grew up on the family farm, which was always a part of his life. He was a graduate of Shelbina High School and received a bachelor's degree in accounting from Quincy University. Ernie served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was proud to be an American and to have been a part of an Honor Flight. Throughout his life he was engaged in farm management. He had worked in accounting, real estate and then as an insurance agent until his retirement. Ernie belonged to the Knights of Columbus Fourth Degree, American Legion Post 376 in Shelbina, and he participated in Cursillo. In his younger years, he enjoyed hunting. He truly loved tending to his yard, gardening and sharing his tomatoes with friends. He also liked fishing and bird watching. He was a devoted St. Louis Cardinals fan. In addition to his wife, survivors include two sons, Stephen W. "Steve" (Missy) Buckman and Paul E. (Dianne) Buckman, all of Quincy; granddaughters, Audrey (Jason) Oliva, Cassandra Brooke Buckman and Savannah Rose Buckman; two sisters-in-law, Anna Mae Timpe and Mary Lou Timpe; many nieces and nephews, including Ben (Martha) Buckman, Neil (Bonnie) Buckman and Ann Buckman. Ernie was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Gregory; a grandson, Joel Buckman; a brother, William (Jenny) Buckman, and two brothers in infancy; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Virgil W. Timpe, Robert H. Timpe (Ceal), Gerald J. Timpe (Mary), A. Ralph Timpe (Mary) and Gwen Hebson (Tom). A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Interment with military honors will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the church. Memorials may be made to Blessed Sacrament Parish, Quincy Notre Dame High School or Smile Train. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
