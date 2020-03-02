|
Ernest Eugene Yackley, age 86, of Durham died on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 in the Manatee Hospital in Bradenton, Fla. Ernest was born in Oakwood, Mo., on Sept. 18, 1933, a son of Harry Oliver and Katherine (Lugena) Yackley Dilts. Ernest met Dorothy R. Kneib in Jacksonville, Fla., while he was stationed there in the Navy. They were married on October 27, 1956 in Jacksonville. Last year, Ernie and Dorothy celebrated their 63rd anniversary. Ernie was employed by Gardner-Denver from 1951 to 1994, retiring after 43 years. He had already started work for the company when he was called to serve in the U.S. Navy. He was in the Navy during Korean War from 1953 to 1957. While at boot camp he was named Honor Man, which was an award voted for by the men in his boot camp. Ernie achieved the rank of Yeoman and served on the U.S.S. Bennington. This ship was damaged by fire and explosion on May 26, 1954. Ernie attended college while working at Gardner-Denver, he then graduated from Quincy College. He was a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Ewing, Mo. Ernie had an outgoing personality, and he loved to make you laugh. He made friends everywhere, He also enjoyed farming, his John Deere, hunting and fishing. Along with his wife Dorothy, survivors include a daughter, Katherine Watts and her husband Duane of St. Louis, Mo.: two grandsons, Daniel Watts and his wife Madeline of Ellisville, Mo., and Thomas Watts of St. Louis. A sister-in-law Joann King of St. Joseph, Mo., and many nieces and nephews also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother Harry O. Yackley, a sister Iona K. Slates. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Ewing, Mo. Interment in Apostolic Church Cemetery, Taylor, Mo. Visitation will be held on Tuesday evening from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Quincy University. Funeral arrangements are with the Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. www.dukerandhaugh.com
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020