Ernestine Parker, 68, of Decatur, formerly of Quincy, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Emory University Hospital Midtown, Atlanta, Ga. Ernestine was born Sept. 28, 1951, in Quincy, Ill., the daughter of Roy and Mary Belle Payne Parker. Ernestine graduated from Quincy High School and John Wood Community College, and she also attended cosmetology school. Ernestine worked for Texas Instruments for a number of years while she lived in Texas. In 1984, she returned to Illinois to begin a career at the Illinois Department of Revenue. Ernestine retired from the Illinois Department of Revenue after 20 years. Ernestine was so much fun to be around. She was naturally funny, and her infectious sense of humor would make everyone around her laugh. Ernestine was strong, but she also had a sensitive side. She was generous, sensitive, giving and very soft-hearted. She enjoyed reading, basketball, tennis and skating, but she loved bowling and was quite accomplished at it. Ernestine loved her family dearly, especially her sisters and brothers, and she had a special relationship with each and every one of them. She enjoyed family reunions and gatherings where everyone was together. She cherished every moment spent with family. She loved and cared for her mother and best friend, Mary Belle, in her later years. Ernestine had a special love for her niece, Sharris Garr, and her nephew, Nathaniel Parker Jr. Ernestine played an important role in helping raise them. She loved them and treated them as if they were her own children. After retiring, Ernestine moved to Atlanta to be close to Sharris and her family, Samuel II, Samuel III, Sha'Vonna, and her baby sister, Vivian. Ernestine had a special love for Samuel and Sha'Vonna. She was Grandma Ernie to them (aka Boogie). Ernestine and Vivian lived as roommates and became very close, until Ernestine's home-going to be with the Lord. Survivors include five sisters, Florence (Leon) Johnson, Katherine Sprague, Clester (Ralph) Lewis, Bessie (Larry) Lewis and Vivian Stone; two brothers, Nathaniel Parker and Roger Parker; and numerous nieces and nephews. Ernestine was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Natasha Nicole Parker; a sister, Sarah Nixon; and a brother, Roy Parker Jr. Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home, with the Rev. Cecil Fletcher officiating. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made in the care of Sharris Garr to help with expenses. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019