Ervin G. Borrowman, 90, of Kinderhook, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. He was born Oct. 27, 1928, to Earl and Cuma Hagan Borrowman in Pleasant Hill. He married Roberta Peer on June 3, 1951, at the Methodist Church in Pittsfield. She survives. Ervin graduated from Kinderhook High School, where he was a varsity basketball player. He went on to farm with his dad until his father's passing. Ervin and Roberta lived in rural Kinderhook, where they moved into a house he built in 1954. He loved farming hogs, cattle and grain until he retired at age 81. Ervin also sold DeKalb and Asgrow corn and bean seeds, winning many trips for being an outstanding salesperson. He won Top Corn Grower of Illinois in 1970 and before retirement, he also sold grain bins for Loos Farms. Ervin served the community as a West Pike School Board member and served as president. He enjoyed playing cards, especially bridge, as well as dancing of all kinds, and the board game Aggravation. His favorite thing was hauling the grandchildren and great-grandchildren around for hours on the golf cart. Ervin was described by everyone as a hard worker who had the sun on his time card. He also was kindhearted, humorous, strong and intelligent. In addition to Roberta, his loving wife of 68 years who worked side by side in the fields with her own tractor, survivors include a son, Duane Borrowman of Kinderhook; two daughters, Valerie (Mark) Gittings of Champaign and Karen (Tim) Coultas of Largo, Fla.; seven grandchildren, Nathan (Cinthya) Gittings of Amarillo, Texas, Natalie (Jonathan) Beacham of Champaign, Jared Borrowman of Kinderhook, Ryan Gittings of Riverview, Fla., Heather (J.D.) Briscoe of Hannibal, Mo., Amanda (Ryan) Kummer of Orlando, Fla., and Katie Coultas of Orlando; 11 great-grandchildren; and four sisters. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister; a grandson, Christopher Borrowman, who was 35 years old; and a daughter-in-law, Brenda. SERVICES: 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, at Niebur Funeral Chapel in Barry. VISITATION: 1:30 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral chapel. MEMORIALS: Pittsfield West Cemetery. ARRANGEMENTS: Niebur Funeral Home in Barry. WEBSITE: nieburfh.com.