|
|
Esther Clark, 88, of Quincy, passed away at 11:33 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at her home. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Friday in Quincy Memorial Park, with Pastor Terry Henry officiating. Esther was born Dec. 19, 1930 in McLean, Ill., to Turner James and Eva McClean Long. She married John H. "Jackie" Clark Jr. on April 2, 1953, in Grand Ridge, Ill. He preceded her in death June 15, 2018. Survivors include one son, John Harold Clark III (Karen Williams) of Quincy; one daughter, Melanie Beth Clark (Michael Hoad) of Plano, Texas; and two grandchildren, Eva Jo Marie Clark and Mary Beth Clark. Esther was a very proud farmer's wife and enjoyed helping her husband, Jack, around the farm. She loved being outside, gardening and canning. She was a talented seamstress and cook, and especially enjoyed baking cookies and making pudding and fudge for her family. Esther was also an avid Cubs fan. Memorial contributions may be made to the Casa Mesa Group Home in Romania. Condolences may be expressed online at ODonnellCookson.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019