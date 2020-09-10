|
QUINCY -- Esther Marie Totsch, 88, of Quincy, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. Esther was born Oct. 17, 1931 in Bloomfield, Ill., the daughter of John and Helen Woodworth Hamilton. Esther graduated from Gem City Business College and went on to work at T.H. Bueter's Baking Company. She was later employed in the office of Niemann Foods for over 30 years, until her retirement. Esther was a gentle souled person to anyone she met. She was a member of Lutheran Church of St. John in Quincy. Survivors include a daughter, Nancy Totsch of Quincy; beloved son-in-law, Kirk Duesdieker of Quincy; four grandchildren, Christopher (fiancée Suzanne Wear) Duesdieker, Nicole (Scott Emerick) Duesdieker, Sara VanBlair and Tyler VanBlair, all of Quincy; seven great-grandchildren, Jameson Emerick, Zach VanBlair, Harley VanBlair, Andrew Stieker, Faythe Kelley, Makynzee VanBlair and Mikayla Sutton; a sister, Viola Todd of Mount Vernon, Ill.; two brothers, Lee and Bill (Rhonda) Hamilton both of Quincy; and numerous nieces and nephews. Esther was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Cindy Duesdieker; a brother, John T. Hamilton; and two sisters, Betty Lewis and Alva Barnes. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at the Lutheran Church of St. John in Quincy with Rev. Steve Hayden officiating. Please bring a face mask if you plan to attend this service. A private burial will take place at a later date in New Providence Cemetery in Ursa, Ill. Memorials to Lutheran Church of St. John. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12, 2020