Eugene Brenizer, 78, of Novelty, passed away at his home Thursday, March 5, 2020. He was born the son of Perley and Mary Smith Brenizer at Kirksville on Oct. 9, 1941. They preceded him in death. He also was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Jane Hamlin. Survivors include his wife, Marjorie, whom he married Sept. 23, 1961, at Locust Hill Community Church; two daughters, Lisa (Walter) Spilker of Bethel, and Shelly Moubry of Edina; four grandsons, Ethan Spilker of Albuquerque, N.M., Zach Spilker of Cape Girardeau, Mo., Brody Moubry U.S. Navy and Cory Moubry of Edina, Mo.; one brother. J.L. (Belinda) Brenizer of Edina; a sister, Margi Hamlin of McDonough, Ga.; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Lela and Laverne Gerhold of Gibbs, Mo., Bob and Rissie Rouse of Kirksville, Bill Rouse of Wenatchee, Wash., Tom Hamlin of Novelty, and several nieces and nephews. Eugene was a lifelong member of Locust Hill Community Church, where he served as board chairman for several years. He was actively involved in the church. Eugene also served as chairman of the Knox County School Board during the building of the new grade school. He also served on the MFA board for a number of years. Gene and his wife, Marjorie, farmed in the Novelty area for their entire marriage. The things he was most proud of were his daughters and his grandsons, whom he called his posse. He spent a lot of time with his posse hunting and fishing and just hanging out and giving advice when asked. Anyone who was lucky enough to be included in his circle of friends will remember his humor and smile. Gene loved his God, his family and his friends. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home in Edina, with the Revs. Reese Blaine and Tresia Griffith officiating. Burial will be in Locust Hill Cemetery. Casketbearers will be Corey Moubry, Brody Moubry, Zach Spilker, Ethan Spilker, Chase Brenizer and Joe Campbell. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 9, at Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home in Edina, with family present from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Memorials are suggested to Locust Hill Community Church, Locust Hill Cemetery or the donor's choice. Memorials may be left at or mailed to Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1, Edina, MO, 63537. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020