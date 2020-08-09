|
Eugene H. "Gene" Willimann, 83, of Quincy, died at 11:14 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Blessing Hospital. Gene was born July 2, 1937, in Berger, Mo., a son of Walter S. and Dorothy B. Schowe Willimann. On January 1, 1961, he married Rochelle Anne Hoffmann in Owensville, Mo. She survives. Gene was a 1954 graduate of Hermann High School. He graduated with a bachelor's degree from the University of Missouri in 1958 and received a master's degree in education in 1968. Additional course work gave Gene an administrative certificate in 1982. Gene taught industrial and vocational courses and was the director of the Quincy Area Vocational/Technical Center and Regional Vocational Program director. He also taught for seven years at Orchard Farm High School in Orchard Farm, Mo. He retired from full-time education work with 34 years of tenure. Following that, he taught drafting part-time at John Wood Community College and did the GED testing for the Adams County Regional Office of Education. He retired from all professional education work in December 2013, totaling 55 years. He was a long-term member and officer of the Adams County Retired Teachers Association and the Quincy Woodworkers Guild. Gene was a longtime member of the Quincy Church of Christ, where he served as an elder for 15 years, and taught many Bible classes. Gene and Anne valued family members and enjoyed activities with them. He loved spending time on his woodworking projects, fishing, tending to the garden, playing softball and floating down the river with his wife. In his younger years he loved squirrel hunting and mushroom hunting. Most of all, Gene loved spending time with his wonderful grandchildren. In addition to his wife, survivors include three children, Douglas E. (Amy) Willimann of Quincy, Cheryl R. (Karl) Aston of Wildwood, Mo., and Janice L. Willimann of Belleville, Ill.; brother, Ronald K. Willimann of New Haven, Mo.; three sisters, Joyce E. (Joe) Hauser of Berger, Mo., Fay D. (Larry) Scheible of New Haven, Mo., and Fern E. (Kenneth) Wray of Rhineland, Mo.; seven grandchildren, Brett, Allyson and Ashley Willimann, all of Quincy, Rochelle (Josué) Aston de Rubio of Guadalajara, Mexico, Renee (Ryan) Gadsey of Nashville, Tenn., and Karl P. and Isaac Aston, both of Wildwood; and a great-grandson, Joshua Isaac Aston de Rubio of Guadalajara. Gene was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Walter R. (Dorris Ann) Willimann; and a sister-in-law, Mary Lou Willimann. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, at Quincy Church of Christ, 4321 State St., Quincy, IL 62305, with Mr. Mark Stinnett officiating. Please bring a face mask if you plan on attending the service or visitation. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, in Oak Haven Memorial Gardens, Hermann, Mo., with a graveside visitation from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, at the church. Memorials may be made to Quincy Church of Christ or the Illinois Veterans Home Activities Fund. Hansen-Spear Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2020