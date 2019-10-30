|
QUINCY -- Long-time Quincyian Eugene Kenneth Hutter, Sr., affectionally known as "Hut", was reunited in Heaven with his parents, son Eugene Kenneth Hutter, Jr., siblings, in-laws and many friends on Oct. 28, 2019. Hut passed away at Good Samaritan Home where he had been well cared for since moving there in September. Hut was born on June 15, 1925, in Marshfield, Wis., to Leo Andrew Hutter and Eva Mary Fleming Hutter. Hut introduced himself as "the son of a cheesemaker" and was proud of his dairy heritage and enjoyed cheese right up until his last days. Before he had turned five, his parents and older siblings, Lorraine and Wally, moved to Illinois and ultimately settled in Barry, where Leo opened a cheese factory. The work ethics of the Midwest took hold in Hut, and as a boy, he mowed lawns to start his savings. Throughout his school years, he participated in track, baseball and basketball, and excelled in math. He was blessed with a life-changing experience as a young boy when he was invited to join his uncle by marriage, Alfonse "Tommy" Thomas (husband of Hut's aunt, Alice Fleming Thomas) and a pitcher for the St. Louis Browns, to join an extended ball team trip to the East. Hut unfailingly gave thanks to Aunt Alice and Uncle Tommy for that trip which exposed the small-town boy to the nation's big cities and sites. At 17 years of age, Hut enlisted in the Navy Air Corps to serve his country in World War II. After graduation from Barry High School, Hut began his freshman year at the University of Illinois, and shortly thereafter entered the United States Merchant Marines and trained in Florida, Williams College (Mass) and at the Merchant Marine Academy at King's Point, N.Y., before his assignment. As a member of the Merchant Marines, he served on cargo ships supporting the war effort in Europe, Africa and Asia from 1943 to 1946. After the Allied Forces' victory, he returned to Illinois and joined the Hygrade Food Corporation where he rose from a local to a regional role. On Sept. 1, 1946, he wed his high school sweetheart, Pittsfield native Wanda Lee Zimmerman, and they established their home in Quincy. During Hut's years with Hygrade and later through his career as an oil jobber, he became active in Quincy civic, philanthropy and sports activities. He served in the following roles: charter member and President of the Quincy Breakfast Optimist Club; founder, along with Rolland "Mic" McFarland, of the Quincy Soap Box Derby; member of the Quincy High School Thanksgiving Tournament Committee; Board Director of the Quincy Chamber of Commerce; President of the Quincy High School Athletic Booster Club; President of the Quincy University Mart Heinen Club; Chairman of the Quincy University Holiday Basketball Tournament; Chairman of the Quincy Notre Dame Annual Fund Drive; Chairman of the Quincy United Way Drive; and Director of the Quincy Country Club. Always active in the industries he served, Hut was a President of the Illinois Cheesemakers Association; President of the Illinois Dairy Products Association; Board Director of the Illinois Petroleum Marketers Association; President of the Central region of the Petroleum Marketers Association of America; and member of the National Advisory Boards of the Shell Oil Company and Sunoco Jobbers Associations. Hut's greatest joys came in supporting others and encouraging Quincy's entrepreneurs and citizens in giving back. He was in his 80s when he encouraged the Breakfast Optimist Club to bring back the Soap Box Derby to Quincy. Today, the Quincy Soap Derby is thriving and vibrant thanks to the devotion of the Breakfast Optimist Club members and the many businesses that support this annual event for children. Hut was especially invested in the "Buddy Derby" which created a competition opportunity for children with special needs. Hut is survived by his wife of 73 years, Wanda Lee Zimmerman Hutter; son Jeffrey Hutter and his wife, Angela, of Indianapolis; daughter Lindalyn Hutter of Alexandria, Va.; grandson Jared Kenneth Hutter and his wife, Kristen, of Alexandria, Va.; granddaughters Lori Elkins and husband, Todd, and Whitney Lawrence and husband, Brennen; great grandchildren Evan Elkins, Griffin Elkins, Anna Lawrence and William Lawrence; and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Through Jeffrey's marriage to Angela, his family expanded to include four more grandchildren and five great grandchildren, all of Indiana. Hut was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Eugene Kenneth "Ken" Hutter, Jr.; his sister Lorraine Hutter Kilhoffer; brother Wallace Leo Hutter; and many in-laws and treasured friends. Services: 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home with Monsignor Leo Enlow officiating. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. Burial: Quincy Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Church of St. Peter Boy Scout Troop and the Youth Projects of the Quincy Breakfast Optimist Club. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019