Resources More Obituaries for Eugene Johnson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Eugene L. Johnson

1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers QUINCY -- Eugene L. Johnson died Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Hospice House in Spokane, Wash., after a life devoted to music education and his family. He was born Sept. 23, 1932, at the family home in Green Ridge, Mo. His father, Carl E. Johnson, was a mechanic at the Ford garage in Green Ridge and later became a farmer. His mother, Elizabeth Lunn Johnson, was a homemaker. She had been a high school English teacher until her marriage, when the school board said one breadwinner in the family was enough. He had one sister, Jane, whom he respected and adored. Eugene spent the summers of his boyhood barefoot. "I did not wear shoes in the summertime," he recalled. "My feet took a beating, but that's the way all the boys in the neighborhood did. I wasn't unique." In 1936, the family moved to a farm. Eugene's chores included watering and feeding livestock, plowing corn and beans, and combining wheat. Eugene felt fortunate to have several good trombone teachers: Miss Seeley in Green Ridge who "started me out," Harry Trotman in Green Ridge, and when he went to Central Missouri State College, C.A. Burmeister. On Dec. 31, 1950, Eugene met Marjorie Kelly, the love of his life. "I was working as a night man at a funeral home," Eugene recalled. "She and some of her friends came by to see me on New Year's Eve. She was interesting and charming." Marjorie was working as a nurse in the hospital across the street from the funeral home. "My roommate thought it was a good idea to be friends with the nurses to increase business at the funeral home," Eugene said. As Eugene and Marjorie Kelly started dating, their names became a portmanteau. Their friends would see them walking together and say, "There goes Gene Kelly." In 1954, Eugene graduated from Central Missouri State College with a bachelor's degree in music education. He married Marjorie Jewel Kelly on May 21, 1955, in Sedalia, Mo. She survives. Eugene earned a master's degree in music education from Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill., in 1957. He later studied music education at the University of Illinois, where he met composer John Cage, who audited a class Eugene took and the class "became a conversation between instructor and John Cage," Eugene remembered. Over the years, Eugene taught music at Knob Noster High School in Knob Noster, Mo.; J.C. Penney High School in Hamilton, Mo.; in Homewood, Ill., elementary schools; and Thornton Township High School in Harvey. He was director of music education for Quincy Public Schools in Quincy from 1969 to 1989. In 1992, Eugene and Marjorie moved to Spokane to be closer to their grandchildren. In 2013, they moved to Grass Valley, Calif., again to be closer to additional grandchildren. They made many new friends at the Bret Harte residential community in Grass Valley. They returned to Spokane in the fall of 2018. In Quincy, Eugene played trombone in the Heidelberg German Band. In Spokane, he taught brass sectionals at Lewis and Clark High School, worked as Santa Claus at Riverpark Square and played trombone in the Spokane British Brass Band. Eugene bought a BMW motorcycle when he was 50 years old. He enjoyed riding it for several years and once rode it from Quincy to the Atlantic Ocean in Delaware. He also enjoyed several trips to Europe, including visits to England, Ireland, the Netherlands, France and Italy. In addition to his wife, Marjorie Johnson of Spokane, survivors include three daughters and their partners, Carla Johnson and Steve Rodby of Shoreline, Wash., Rosemary and Clifford Johnson of Spokane, and Sarah and Tony Campbell of Montreal, Quebec; grandchildren, Kelly and Robin Guilfoil, and Miles and Nathan Campbell. Eugene was preceded in death by his beloved sister, Jane Gibler. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries