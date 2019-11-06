|
|
Eugene R. "Geno" Henderson, 75, of Quincy, passed away at 4:39 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Blessing Hospital. Geno was born April 28, 1944, in Quincy, to Robert and Esther Leenerts Henderson. He married Sheryl Hogan Vahle on Oct. 18, 2003. She preceded him in death Aug. 2, 2010. Geno proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1962 to 1968. His home port was in Charleston, S.C., serving aboard the USS Sellers. Professionally, Geno was a mechanic for Goodyear Tire in Quincy and was also a bus driver for Quincy Public Schools. Geno loved fishing and quail hunting, and enjoyed playing slow-pitch softball for many years. He was a member of the Jaycees and Moose Lodge. Geno was a Protestant by faith. Survivors include his children, Ellen Walton (fiance Tim Hart) of Paducah, Ky., Gena Finley (Chris) of Quincy and Brent Henderson (Kerri) of Quincy; three stepchildren, Rachel Kuhlmeier of Quincy, Adam Vahle (Taylor) of Quincy and Michelle Voth (Lance) of Ursa, Ill.; six grandchildren, Amber Ware (Peyton), Arrent Walton (Sarah), Sierra Finley, Drew Finley, Gabe Henderson and Isaac Henderson; two stepgrandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Denny Henderson and Gary Henderson. In addition to his wife, Geno was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Don Henderson. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at All Faiths Chapel in the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy, with Father Zachary Edgar officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Cemetery with full military honors by the U.S. Navy Funeral Honors Detail. Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at the chapel. Memorials may be made to the Illinois Veterans Home Activity Fund. O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at ODonnellCookson.com. Condolence also may be expressed at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019