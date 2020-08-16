|
|
Eva Irene Shults, 92, of Quincy, died at 1:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Sunset Home.
Eva was born July 4, 1928, in Palmyra, Mo., the daughter of Vaden L. and Phoebie L. Bateman Sutton. She married M. Eugene Shults on Sept. 27, 1947, in Palmyra. He preceded her in death Feb. 8, 1968.
Eva was a graduate of Palmyra High School and attended Hannibal-LaGrange College. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, where she started working in 1970 as secretary. Eva was an extremely active member, and she was heavily involved in youth and missionary ministries. In 1979, she and her daughter, Phyllis, started the Glass Works stained glass company. Eva continued as an owner/operator until 2016.
Survivors include two children, Phil (Joy) Shults of Quincy and Phyllis (Rod) Snodgrass of Palmyra; five grandchildren, Jennifer (Bill) Kigar of Woodville, Ohio, Christy (Jay) Wavering of Chatham, IL, Joe (Gretchen) Shults of Columbia, Mo., Julie (Bill) Schisler of Columbia and Heather Snodgrass of Nashville, Tenn.; and 16 great-grandchildren, Joseph, Jonathon, Olivia and Justin Kigar, Clara, Lola and Nora Wavering, Jackson, Tyler, Wilson and Maggie Shults, Brady and Brooke Sohn; and Madison, Ellie and Parker Schisler.
In addition to her husband, Eva was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Les "Bud" Sutton; and a granddaughter, Michelle Crawley.
Eva's family would like to thank the staff at Sunset Home for all of the loving care they provided.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17, at Calvary Baptist Church, with the Revs. David Bower and Wayne Manago officiating.
Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home.
Please bring a face mask if you plan to attend the service or visitation.
Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy.
Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church Missions or Sunset Home Activity Fund.
Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2020