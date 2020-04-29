|
Eva L. Powell, 101, of Palmyra, passed away at 3:10 p.m. Monday, April 27, 2020, at Maple Lawn Nursing Home. Private graveside services and burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, May 1, in Greenwood Cemetery in Palmyra, with Pastor Wes Gierke officiating. Eva was born May 27, 1918, in Marion County to William "Bill" Augspurg and Nettie Yager Augspurg. She married Walton Beet Powell on Aug. 17, 1940, at Zion Lutheran Church in Palmyra. He preceded her in death April 27, 2003. Survivors include three children, Nancy Shriver of Palmyra, Peter Powell (Marilyn) of Wasilla, Ark., and Dudley Powell (Susan) of Palmyra; one sister, Wilda Nelson of Quincy, Ill.; seven grandchildren, Gregory Shriver, Diana Resa, Theron Powell, Travis Powell, Emily Pilkington, Matthew Powell and Luke Powell. She is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Eva was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Clarion Shriver; two brothers, Tom Augspurg and Bob Augspurg; and one sister, Mable Mitchell. Eva attended St. Paul Grade School and was a graduate of the Class of 1935 at Philadelphia High School. Eva was the last living member of her class. Professionally, Eva worked at Motorola in Quincy while she was waiting for "Beet" to return from the Navy. Eva was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Palmyra. Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church. Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at LewisBrothersFuneralChapel.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020