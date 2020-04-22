|
|
Evadora B. Jenkins, 93, of Quincy, went to heaven at 6:20 a.m. Sunday, April 19, 2020, at the Illinois Veterans Home. She was born April 4, 1927, in Keokuk, Iowa, a daughter of Frank and Beatrice (Bertch) Cogburn. She married Francis H. "Sam" Jenkins on April 9, 1943, in Palmyra, Mo. He preceded her in death on Sept. 11, 2004. Evadora had worked at Motorola and the Veteran Home. She was a member of Bethel Assembly of God Church on South 12th Street in Quincy. She was an accomplished crocheter and an avid reader. Evadora's greatest pleasure was spending time with her family and friends. Though she has gone home to heaven, she will be missed here on earth by her family and friends, for she was a loving and giving woman who was loved by all who knew her. Survivors include two daughters, Janice (Ron) Cook of Mendon, and Gloria (Mike) Houghton of Quincy; a daughter-in-law, Mary Jenkins of Loraine; a sister, Arlene Staff of Eureka; two brothers, Clifford (Nancy) Cogburn of Waverly and Donald (Christy) Cogburn of Quincy; a sister-in-law, Sandy Dooley of Bowen; grandchildren, Susan Jenkins of Kingsville, Mo., Terry (Jenny) Jenkins, Becky (Kevin) Syrcle, Rusty Decker, Denise (James) Mewes, and Michael Jenkins, all of Quincy, and Debbie (Don) Courtain and Kathy (Chris) Wassman, all of Skagway, Alaska; 28 great-grandchildren; 22 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Evadora was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Ronald and Randy Jenkins; a grandson, David Randall; and a great-grandson, Tyler Jenkins. Services for Evadora will be private due to the restrictions in place to prevent COVID-19. Interment will be in New Loraine Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be made to Community Blessing Outreach or to the donor's choice of food banks. Memorials may be sent to Duker and Haugh Funeral Home, 823 Broadway, Quincy IL 62301. Condolences may be expressed online at dukerandhaugh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020