Evan Bartlett, 19, of Hannibal, died at 1:15 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019, at his home. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Grand View Funeral Home in Hannibal. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 8, at Calvary Baptist Church with the Rev. Jeff Anderson officiating. Burial will be in Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal. Evan was born May 3, 2000, in Houston, Mo., the son of Dr. Roderick and Stephanie Evans Bartlett. He is survived by his parents; his grandparents, Richard and Carolyn Bartlett and Victor and Joyce Evans; two sisters, Jessica Bartlett and Breanna (Chris) Yingling; a brother, Daniel (Sarah) Bartlett; and many uncles, aunts and cousins with whom he enjoyed frequent game nights and other activities. Evan went on several backpacking trips with his family, including the 240-mile John Muir Trail in the Sierra Nevada Range and hiking in Peru and in Scotland. He also enjoyed tennis, table tennis, drama, music, kayaking and skiing. He was a great student and a good friend to everyone. Evan loved Jesus, his Rock and his Salvation. To share his heart for Jesus, he went on mission trips to Indianapolis and to South Africa. Memorials may be given to the Evan Bartlett Memorial Mission Trip Fund at Calvary Baptist Church, 4605 W. Ely Rd., Hannibal, Mo. Condolences may be expressed online at [email protected] and at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 7 to June 9, 2019