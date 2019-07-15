Evelyn Duesterhaus, age 95, of Quincy died on Saturday, July 13, 2019, in Blessing Hospital. She was born on Oct. 8, 1923 in Quincy, the daughter of Edward and Agnes (Cramsey) Rossmiller. She married Alfred Henry Duesterhaus on May 10, 1947, in St. Joseph Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on April 30, 2014. Mrs. Duesterhaus retired in 1988 from Holsum Bread Co. after 30 years of service. She began working at the TH Bueter Baking Co. before it was purchased by Holsum. Evelyn was a member of the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary, the Eagles Auxiliary and enjoyed volunteer work. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and the Council of Catholic Women. She is survived by a son, John (Yvonne) Duesterhaus of Quincy; and a daughter, Sherri (Kent) Thompson of Quincy; five grandchildren, Alan Thompson; Mark (Kristina) Thompson; Shay (Tim) Cassidy; Kara (Scott) Haden; and Adam Duesterhaus; six great-grandchildren, Ross and Kyle Thompson and Mason and Noah Haden; and Jameson and Levi Cassidy. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to her husband, Evelyn was also preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Alta Rosenkoetter, along with her husband, J.V.; and Irene Rossmiller. Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at the Duker and Haugh Funeral Home and at 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Interment in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday evening at the Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church or the K of C. TV Mass for Shut-Ins. The Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 15 to July 17, 2019