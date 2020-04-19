|
|
Evelyn J. Diseron, 87, of Quincy, formerly of Bowen, died at 3 a.m. Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Blessing Hospital. Born Oct. 19, 1932, in Atlantic, Iowa, Evelyn was a daughter of Everett and Gladys Peron Allen. She married Raymond Grant Diseron on Oct. 19, 1953, in Hollywood, Calif. He survives. Evelyn attended nursing school in Champaign, Ill., graduating as a registered nurse. She held many positions in nursing over 50 years, retiring from the Hancock County Health Department. Evelyn was a member of Bowen Christian Church and had attended Denver Christian Church and Madison Park Christian Church in Quincy. She enjoyed square dancing, riding horses, attending her grandchildren's sporting events and always looked forward to their annual winter vacations in McAllen, Texas. In addition to her husband, survivors include a son, Ernie Diseron (Deanna) of Plymouth; a daughter, Ginger Denny (Richie) of Augusta; seven grandchildren, Wyatt Lantz, Alyssa Hunt (Kraig), Wendy Hamilton (Ben), Vince Diseron (Erin), Alex Denny (Stephanie Dearwester), Michael Churchill and Clinton Daniels; 11 great-grandchildren, Delaney, Brilyn and Kash Lantz, Kendall, Kaleb and Ava Hunt, Madelyn and Grant Hamilton, Ryan and David Shipp, and Hannah Diseron; a brother, Ernie Allen of Waynesville, N.C.; a sister, Esther Adkins (Ed) of Grinnell, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister and brother-in-law, Rachel Jones (Bob); and her sister-in-law, Jean Allen. Due to the current health situation under the direction of the CDC, local health authorities and the state of Illinois, services will be private. Burial will be in Huntsville Cemetery. Friends are encouraged to watch Evelyn's funeral services streaming at 10 a.m. Monday, April 20, at hamiltonfuneralhomes.net. Memorials may be made to or Madison Park Christian Church in care of Lummis Hamilton Funeral Home, PO Box 255, Camp Point, IL. 62320. Condolences may be expressed online at hamiltonfuneralhomes.net and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020