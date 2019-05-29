Herald-Whig Obituaries
Evelyn J. "Fuzz" Fusselman

Evelyn J. "Fuzz" Fusselman Obituary
QUINCY -- Evelyn J. "Fuzz" Fusselman, 91, of Quincy, died on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at 2:25 a.m. in her home.

She was born Dec. 11, 1927, in Pittsfield, Ill., the daughter of P. L. and Ruth M. Hittner Fusselman.

She was a 1945 graduate of Pittsfield High School and was employed by Illinois Bell Telephone for 36 years. She attended Vermont Street United Methodist Church and was a member of United Methodist Women.

She was a Union Steward for the Communication Workers of America for many years. She was a member and past president of Business and Professional Women's Club and The Telephone Pioneers. Evelyn was a member of Friends of the Library. She volunteered at Blessing Tea Room for nine years and was a member of the Women's Board. Evelyn was secretary and a member of the board of Sunset Home Auxiliary. She was also an advisor for Junior Achievement.

Survivors include three nieces, Joyce Turpin, Pamela Sly, and Glenda Sparrow; great-nieces and great-nephews; great-great-nieces and nephews; and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Rue L. Myers; two aunts, Angie Mayes and Margaret Hittner; and a great-great-nephew, Elijah Sly.

Services: 2 p.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Disseler officiating.

Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home

Burial: West Cemetery, Pittsfield, Ill.

Memorials: Angie Fusselman Mayes and Evelyn J. Fusselman Fund at the Community Foundation.

Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 29 to May 31, 2019
