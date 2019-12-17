|
QUINCY -- Evelyn Kropp, 95, of Quincy, died on Saturday, Dec. 14 2019 at 3:10 p.m. at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy. Evelyn was born March 8, 1924, in Hancock County, Ill., a daughter of Henry Carl and Mabel Grace Wiley Kropp. Evelyn grew up on her family farm in Hancock County. In 1945 she graduated from Blessing School of Nursing, then went on to receive her Bachelor's degree in Public Nursing from George Peabody College in Nashville, Tenn. Evelyn served in the United States Army during the Korean War. She was stationed in both Japan and Korea. After her honorable discharge in 1953, Evelyn began her career in public nursing, which led her to Tennessee, Arizona, and California. She eventually settled in Tucson, Ariz., where she was employed as a public health nurse for 25 years, until her retirement in 1987. Evelyn returned to Quincy in 2009. In her spare time, Evelyn enjoyed reading, traveling, and going for long drives in her beloved Buick. Survivors include three sisters, Inez Quesenberry, Mary Urton, and Maxine (John) Elliott, all of Quincy; and numerous nieces and nephews. Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Harold Kropp; and a sister in infancy, Mary Mildred Kropp. Memorial Service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in the All Faiths Chapel at the Illinois Veterans Home with Chaplain Dave Hall officiating. Visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019, in the All Faiths Chapel at the Illinois Veterans Home. Inurnment will be in Sunset Cemetery, Quincy, Ill., with full military honors by American Legion Post #37. Memorials to Illinois Veterans' Home Activities Fund. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019