|
|
Evelyn M. Schroeder, 82, of Quincy, died at 9:05 a.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Good Samaritan Home. Evelyn was born June 8, 1937, in Quincy, A daughter of Fred and Frances Deters Winking. She married Carl E. Schroeder on April 21, 1956 in Quincy. He preceded her in death July 21, 2005. Evelyn was a graduate of Quincy Notre Dame. Evelyn owned and operated Arlene's Catering with her husband, Carl, and her sister and brother-in-law, Arlene and Ronald Stuckman. She also worked as a unit secretary on the third floor at Blessing Hospital for many years. Survivors include three children, Carl R. (Jeanine) Schroeder of Quincy, Betty (Tracy) Hopkins of Petersburg and Brenda (Todd) Arp of Shelbina, Mo.; eight grandchildren, Tiffany Schroeder, Dustin Schroeder, Lauren (Ryan) Emmons, Logan Hopkins, Shawn, Isaiah, Brianna and Carly Arp; three great-grandchildren, Dreighton and Delanie Sprinkle, and Ariya Emmons; and two sisters, Kathleen Hummel and Alice Dempsey. In addition to her husband, Carl, Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Arlene Stuckman; and two brothers, James and Dale Winking. A Memorial Mass will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Parish with Fr. Tom Meyer officiating. Burial will be in St. Anthony Cemetery, Quincy. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at the church. Memorials may be made to Blessing Foundation or Good Samaritan Home Foundation. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2020