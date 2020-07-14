|
Evelyn R. Jansen, 92, of Quincy died on Sunday, July 12, 2020 in her home. Evelyn was born in Quincy on Nov. 16, 1927, a daughter of Robert C. and Evelyn R. (Taylor) Heckenkamp. She married Albert "Butch" Jansen on Sept. 27, 1947, in St. Mary's Catholic Church. Butch preceded her in death on Oct. 1, 2007. Evelyn was the epitome of the devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother. Her family was always her No. 1 priority, and anyone was welcome in her home and at her table. Fond memories of her homemade noodles at Thanksgiving and the numerous delicious meals she prepared throughout her life. She was selfless to a fault and was referred to as Grandma Evie or St. Evelyn by her grandchildren. She was a graduate of Notre Dame high school and she was a lifelong member of Blessed Sacrament Parish. Her undying faith in God, St. Jude, and the Rosary sustained her up to the very end of her life. She was proud to be a Democrat and even at the age of 92, followed local and national politics daily. She was member of the U.S.S. Yorktown Association and looked forward to annual family trips to Charleston, S.C., to visit the ship her husband Butch served on during World War II. Survivors include her three children: Karen Spring and her husband John; Jeff Jansen and his wife Melissa all of Quincy; Diane Fennesy and her husband Joe of Lees Summit, Mo. Seven grandchildren: Stacey Staff and her husband Andrew of Quincy; Joshua Spring and his wife Cindy of Kentucky; Michael Spring and his wife Brooke of Hinsdale, Ill.: Natalie Masters and her husband Paxton of Lees Summit, Mo.: Ryan Jansen of Quincy; Taylor Golden and her husband Louis; Alexandra Fennesy, all of Kansas City, Mo., and four step-grandchildren. Seven Great-Grandchildren: Sarah, Jack and Michael Staff; Albert Spring, Grace and Sydney Masters, Caroline Spring and another great grandchild Spring due next month. One brother, James Heckenkamp of Quincy, a sister-in-law, Pat Heckenkamp and many nieces and nephews also survive. Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents., her husband, two brothers Robert and Tom Heckenkamp and a sister, Bette Becks. Evelyn often commented on all the various world events that she was able to witness during her lifetime: the Great Depression, WWII, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, civil unrest, women's liberation movement, the rise of technology such as cell phones and the internet, and now a Global pandemic. She will be greatly missed by her family and can never be replaced. She was a role model for her children and grandchildren. A private Mass of Christian Burial at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church is planned. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Albert "Butch" and Evelyn Jansen Scholarship at Quincy Notre Dame High School, or to Blessing Foundation for Hospice. Service arrangements are in care of Duker and Haugh Funeral Home, 823 Broadway Quincy, IL 62301 www.dukerandhaugh.com
