Evelyn Virginia Manley, 77, of Quincy, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister-in-law, friend and loved one to so many. She was born July 9, 1943, in Monroe City, Mo. She met her forever love, Michael W. Manley, in LaBelle, and they were married on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 1962. Evelyn loved all children, having raised and cared for hundreds in her lifetime. Over the course of nearly 30 years, she owned and operated Manley's Daycare from her home. On her best days she loved sitting outside enjoying the sun, watching her favorite soap operas and spending time with family. Her favorite hobbies included crocheting, embroidery, fishing on the weekends and watching basketball. True to her heart in caring for others, she previously worked at Prairie View Nursing Home in Lewistown, Mo. She was a member of Mount Olive Baptist Church in LaBelle. Survivors include her husband, Michael W. Manley; sisters, Delores K. Dade of Moline, Ill., and Vera Howard of Davenport, Iowa; six children, Ethel Irene Russell of Champaign, Ill., Ronnie (Diane) Manley of Quincy, Nate Manley of Fort Madison, Iowa, Darin Manley of Raeford, N.C., Phylicia (Herre) Manley of Chicago and Cammie (Channin) Bassett of Quincy; she also leaves in love 30 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jessie Mae Scott and Walter Mack Abbey; six sisters, Alice Marie Hawkins, Mattie Pearl Abbey, Lucille Tate, Josephine Florence, Bonnie Clay and Patricia Marshall; four brothers, Owen Abbey, Walter Abbey, Merrill Abbey and Albert Williams Jr.; and one grandson, Josell Manley. Private funeral services will be held. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. A repast will be held at Bob Mays Park after the interment on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at dukerandhaugh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2020