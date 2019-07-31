|
|
Everett Charles Yates Jr., 88, of Quincy, passed away at 5:35 p.m. Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Blessing Hospital. Born Oct. 9, 1930, in Quincy, Everett was the son of Everett C. and Nellie Milliron Yates Sr. He married Norma Porter on Aug. 18, 1949, in Quincy. She preceded him in death Oct. 18, 2017. Everett was a member of St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church, the Retired Firefighters and the Western Illinois Fly Tyers. He was an avid fisherman and especially enjoyed fly fishing. Everett also enjoyed woodworking and stained-glass work. Mr. Yates served the city of Quincy as a firefighter for 30 years, retiring as a lieutenant in 1984. After his retirement, he worked for many years at George Keller and Sons. Survivors include two sons, Thomas Yates (Betty) of Quincy and Jeff Yates (Lisa) of Tulsa, Okla.; a daughter, Theresa Slothouber (Mike) of Quincy; five grandchilden, Jill Kilver of Winchester, Ill., Amy Sutton (Todd) of Winchester, Amanda Armor (Joseph) of Houston, Texas, Stephanie Hendricks of Quincy and Tyler Hendricks (Evelyn) of Lewistown, Mo.; 13 great-grandchildren, Thomas Kilver, Sarah Kilver, Curtis Kilver, Kyle Sutton, Claire Sutton, Will Sutton, Sebastian Armor, Dominic Armor, Joseph Hendricks, Charles Jaynes, Kody Jaynes, Miranda Blakney and Gracie Blakney; a sister-in-law, Donna Yates of Arvada, Colo.; and many loving nieces and nephews. Everett was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Donald Yates. Prayer services will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church with Monsignor Michael Kuse officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, and from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Quincy Humane Society or St. Francis Catholic Church. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019