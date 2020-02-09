|
Everett Emil Sparks, 83, of Quincy, died at 10:04 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Blessing Hospital. Everett was born Feb. 10, 1936, in Quincy, the son of Everett and Goldie Hendricks Sparks. He married Betty Walton on Oct. 18, 1972, in Quincy. She survives. He served in the U.S. Air Force for 4 years during the Korean conflict. He traveled the world as a mechanic working in England, Turkey, Africa and Japan. Upon returning to Quincy, he was a foreman at Electric Wheel for many years until the plant closed. He then worked for American Builders Supply. Everett was always active and had traveled to all 50 states during his life. A highlight was his trip on an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. He also enjoyed camping and fishing at the Lake of the Oaks, and loved gardening and his greenhouse. He loved his family and especially treasured spending time with his grandchildren. In addition to his wife, Betty, survivors include his son, Mike Sparks of Philadelphia, Pa.; his stepson, Tim Wiemelt Sr. of Quincy; his grandson, Kevin Sparks of Philadelphia, Pa.; two stepgrandchildren, Tim (Chelsey) Wiemelt Jr. of Quincy and Kara (fiance Bobby) Wiemelt of Barry, Ill.; seven great-grandchildren, Levi, Kylie, Carson and Savannah Wiemelt, Jaeda Parker, Harmony Wright and Chase Scranton; his brother, Don Sparks of Quincy; his sister, Judy Graff of Quincy; a sister-in-law, Ruby Sparks of Quincy; and numerous nieces and nephews. Everett was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Harold Sparks; two sisters, Jean Perry and her husband, Gordon, and Barb Rottman and her husband, Carl; a sister-in-law, Barb Sparks; and a brother-in-law, Ralph Graff. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home, with the Rev. Tony Metz officiating. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Great River Honor Flight. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2020