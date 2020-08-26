|
Everett Humphrey, 97, of the Illinois Veterans Home, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. Mr. Everett Humphrey was born July 16, 1923, in LaBelle Mo., a son of Leslie and Ida Mae Eston Humphrey. The love of his life for over 55 years was Annabell Humphrey. They married July 18, 1956, in Quincy. Everett Humphrey went to school in Monticello, Mo., and went to serve his country in the U.S. Army and Marines during World War II and Korea. He retired from Gardner Denver in Quincy. Everett was a man of God and a faithful member of Green Chapel Baptist Church in LaGrange for many years of his life. He loved to sing. He was a member of a men's community choir, and his singing was best known for the Humphrey Brothers (Elgie, Leslie and Claude -- aka Chink). He loved to garden, read, walk, fish and play horseshoes. Everett was a wonderful, loving, giving husband and father and loved family time. He was a man with a personality that made him a joy to be around. He is and always will be missed. Survivors include six sons and two daughters, Leland (Dea) Humphrey of Quincy, Everett Humphrey Jr. of Quincy, Wayne (Wanda) Humphrey of LaGrange, Julia (Bill) Davis of LaGrange, Pernell Humphrey of Quincy, Richie (Amy) Humphrey of Quincy, Tranell (Natasha) Humphrey of Quincy and Raquel Humphrey (Kevin Tasco) of Jacksonville; 25 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a sister-in-law, Shirley Cartwright. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Annabell; five brothers, Archie, Elgie, Leslie, Claude Sr. and Vernon; two sons, Pernell Richard and Lamont; a daughter, Paula Humphrey; and two grandchildren, Kandace Tasco and Leshawnda Allison-Rees. Graveside services with military honors will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, in Memorial Cemetery in LaGrange, with the Rev. John H. Mims and Pastor Dane Humphrey officiating. Viewing for family and friends will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at Davis Funeral Home in LaGrange. Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing while present in the funeral home. The family suggests memorials be made to Green Chapel Baptist Church in LaGrange or to his granddaughter Kevlasha Humphrey in support of her international missionary work at meigiving.org/donate/ywam-kevlasha. Kevlasha is a loyal servant sharing her love for God that was passed down from her Papa. Condolences may be expressed online at davis-fh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2020