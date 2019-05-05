Everett Ray McGraw, 83, of LaBelle, died Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Kennestone Hospital, Marietta, Ga. He was born May 10, 1935, to Thomas L. and Ida E. Embree McGraw in Quincy. He married Rebecca Lee Davis on Sept. 2, 1978, in Kingston. She died Feb. 25, 2011. Ray served his country in the U.S. Army in the Second Missile Command. He worked at Electric Wheel until its closing. He moved to Oklahoma where he worked at J&M Farms and Majestic Plastic. He later moved back to LaBelle and had been employed as a security officer for Hannibal Regional Hospital until his retirement. Ray enjoyed working on cars and tinkering around his garage, rabbit and squirrel hunting, watching Westerns, true crime and detective shows on TV, and sitting on his porch smoking his pipe and enjoying his morning coffee. Ray was devoted to his family, and his greatest joy was the time he shared with them, especially his grandchildren. Survivors include a daughter, Toshia Kandaya (Brent Watkins) of Euharlee, Ga.; two sons, Everett K. McGraw (Janie Harness-McGraw) of Quincy and Thomas R. McGraw of LaBelle; five grandchildren, Kieran Kandaya, Jouram Kandaya, Maddison Harness, Isabella McGraw and Brynlee McGraw; a brother, Steve McGraw of Kingston; three sisters, Sharon McGraw of Barry, Verna Johnson of Quincy and Janet Gibson (Gene) of Slidell, La.; a brother-in-law, Henry Carey of Sellersville, Pa.; and many loving nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, Rebecca, Mr. McGraw was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Virgil McGraw and Jackie McGraw; and a sister, Velma Carey. SERVICES: 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, with military honors by Quincy American Legion Post 37 and Illinois National Guard Funeral Honors Detail in Greenmount Cemetery with the Rev. Steve Disseler conducting. VISITATION: Noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: Everett K. McGraw to help with expenses. ARRANGEMENTS: Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home. WEBSITE: zrsc.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 5 to May 7, 2019