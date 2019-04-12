PLYMOUTH, Ill. -- Evert A. Dooley, 96, of Plymouth, died at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. He was born May 4, 1922, to Leroy and Malinda Ware Dooley near Tioga. He married Bernice W. Loeschen on Feb. 1, 1947, at Immanuel Lutheran Church near Basco. She survives. Evert was a 1941 graduate of Plymouth High School. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force from November 1942 until February 1946, where he earned several awards including the World War II Victory Medal. Evert had farmed near Plymouth for all of his life. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Augusta. He cherished the times spent with his family. In addition to his wife, Bernice, survivors include two sons, Stanley (Joan) Dooley of Marquette Heights and Bryan (Jackie) Dooley of Colchester; a daughter, Sheryl Sullivan of Quincy; nine grandchildren, Erica (John) Wright, Sara (Matt) Henning, Courtney (Nick) McCarty, Ashley (Ryan) Medina, Amber Dooley, Bethany (Kevin) McMahon, Nick Dooley, Matt Sullivan and Trevor Dooley; 16 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by a son, Steven Dooley and his wife, Cindy; a son-in-law, Andy Sullivan; four brothers, Albert, Otis, Raymond and Dale Dooley; and three sisters, Hazel Reeder, Elsie Church and Lucille Burton. SERVICES: 2 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at Faith Lutheran Church in Augusta, with the Rev. Rick Hertenstein conducting. Burial will be in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, near Basco. VISITATION: 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Hamilton Funeral Home in Augusta. MEMORIALS: Faith Lutheran Church. ARRANGEMENTS: Hamilton Funeral Home in Augusta. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary