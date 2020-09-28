|
|
FOWLER, Ill. -- Ezra Nathanial Derhake, 3, spent his life smiling and bringing joy to everyone he met. He was born on Jan. 20, 2017, in Hannibal, Mo., and passed away Sept. 25, 2020, in Quincy, Ill. Ezra loved his parents, Theodore and Audreana Derhake as well as his siblings, Oliver, Claira, and Emmett. Together, their family loved exploring their piece of paradise on their family farm in Fowler, Ill. Ezra found joy in everything. He loved to dance and play in the dirt. He was especially fond of his dogs and the many animals around the farm. Wrestling with his siblings was always the highlight of his day. Ezra adored his Momma and there was nothing better than his Momma's "cookin." Ezra was an early riser and could often be found wearing his fuzzy pajamas, muddy boots, or his personal favorite, nothing at all. His face was always covered in dirt, to which he was lovingly nicknamed Pigpen. Ezra was deeply adored by his grandparents, Jerry and Twila Derhake and Shelly and Rick Evans. Countless Uncles, Aunts, and Cousins will forever treasure the love and light that Ezra brought into their lives; John and Diana Mast (Gwen, Penny and Leo), Benjamin and Jessica Derhake (Evie Joy and Felix), Tyler and Bryn Peters (Cayson, Breckyn, Vaylea, Cyra, Lynus, Breya and Thayne), Jacob and Amy Peters (Maggie, Cooper, Elodie and Jersey), Alex and Ashley Tutt (Estelle), Richie Evans and Riley Evans. Ezra is rejoicing in heaven with his brother or sister and his great-grandparents from the Derhake, Evans, Goodwin, Peters and Sagrillo families. Services: A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Blessed Sacrament Church with Father Tom Meyer officiating. Please plan to bring a face mask if you plan to attend the service. Burial: A private family burial will follow the services. Visitation: From 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Blessed Sacrament Church. Please bring a face mask if you plan to attend the visitation. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Ezra Derhake Memorial fund to continue to honor his life. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 28 to Sept. 30, 2020