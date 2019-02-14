QUINCY -- F. Ella Allen, 88, of Quincy, died at 11:05 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at Bickford of Quincy. Ella was born July 11, 1930, in Quincy to Orville and Anna Wellman Bailey. She married William L. "Bill" Allen on Aug. 24, 1949, at Salem Evangelical United Church of Christ in Quincy. He died March 13, 1989. Ella was a 1948 graduate of Quincy High School. She was an active member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Women's Auxiliary, where she enjoyed playing and helping with Friday night bingo. She was an avid bowler in the "Spare Time" Friday Night Bowling League and served as league secretary for many years. The league honored her in 1987 for her many years of dedication. She and her husband, Bill, enjoyed taking family vacations and fishing trips to Minnesota. Ella had a flourishing flower garden, and her attention to roses showed her abilities, which she proudly displayed. She was a gifted cake decorator and would decorate wedding and birthday cakes for her family and friends. Ella would recall with love and kindness the years she operated a licensed day care and was always happy when she interacted with her day care children as they matured. Survivors include two sons, Steven K. Allen (Mary Anne) of Camarillo, Calif., and Robert D. "Bob" Allen (Terri) of Quincy; six grandchildren, Jason W. Allen (Amy) of Vienna, Va., Darron R. Allen (Allison) of Commerce City, Colo., Kristin Bradfield (Scott) of Fort Collins, Colo., Christopher A. Allen (fiancee Erynne Davis) of Ventura, Calif., Michael Boccone (Lauren) of Fresno, Calif., and Nicholas S. Allen of Camarillo; eight great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Allen, Bailey Allen, Claudia Allen, Oliver Bradfield, Aubrey Boccone, Lincoln Boccone, Anson Boccone and Easton Boccone; a brother, Larry Bailey (Letha) of Quincy; a brother-in-law, Eddie Allen (Donetta) of Quincy; and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her husband, Bill, Mrs. Allen was preceded in death by her parents and a sister in infancy, Joanne Bailey. SERVICES: 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 15, at Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home, with Pastor Steve Disseler conducting. Burial will be in Quincy Memorial Park. VISITATION: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: . ARRANGEMENTS: Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home. WEBSITE: zrsc.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary