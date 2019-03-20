QUINCY -- F. Jane Hagan, 79, of Quincy, and formerly of Hannibal, Mo., died at 8:35 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019, at her home. She was born Nov. 11, 1939, in Hialeah, Fla., to Howard Allen and Catherine Berdetta Bauer Creech. She was married to A.J. Blickhan. He preceded her in death. She later married James M. Hagan on April 3, 1983, in Hannibal. He died Jan. 1, 2013. Jane graduated from Quincy University in 1980 with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She graduated from Hannibal High School in 1957 and Quincy Beauty Academy in 1958. As a student at Turner School, which was a two-room country school west of Hannibal, Jane earned first place in the Marion County School Scholarship Award in 1954, second place in the Spelling Contest and in 1956 was first place in the Singer Junior Sewing Contest, and a Marion County Queen of Furrow's contestant in 1957. She was awarded the Illinois Hair Fashion Committee Permanent Membership by competition and also was a Quincy Hair Fashion Committee member. Jane owned LaFemme Coiffure Salon in Quincy. She later managed Blickhan Apartments. Jane was a Cub Scout den mother for 15 years for Pack 4, St. Boniface School. She was awarded the Silver Beaver Plaque. In Hannibal, she co-owned JimJane Etc. Photography Park with her husband, Jim. Jane was the lead photographer and Hannibal's first certified professional photographer. The 2003 Photography Innovation Award from the International Photographers Association was awarded to JimJane Etc Photography Park. Jane was a member of CCW and CRHP Team One at Holy Family Catholic Church and the Business and Professional Women organization. In Quincy, she belonged to Cursillo Secular Franciscans, Ladies of St. Francis, Legion of Mary and Quincy Art Guild. Jane was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church. Survivors include five children, Arthur "Guy" John Blickhan (Sandi) of Greencastle, Mo., Joseph Calvin Blickhan (Christy) of Payson, Ill., Nicholas Anthony Blickhan of Silverdale, Wash., David Christopher Blickhan (Tiffany) of LaGrange, Mo., Dennis James Blickhan (Jeanette) of Mendon, Ill., David Hagan (Kim) of Hannibal and Michael Hagan (Michelle) of Hannibal; a brother, Ned Allen Creech of Galena, Mo.; a sister, Osa Marie Moody (Stan) of St. Peters, Mo.; a sister-in-law, Arlene Creech of Republic, Mo.; 15 grandchildren, Jolean Miller, Christiana Eitel, April Blickhan, Lacey Blickhan, Joey Blickhan, Tyler Blickhan, Christopher Blickhan, Toby Moss, Sean Ryan Blickhan, A.J. Blickhan, Ryan Hagan, Dree Blickhan, Sean Hagan, Jared Welte and Joel Welte; and nine great-grandchildren. In addition to her two husbands, she was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Daniel Roger Creech. SERVICES: 10 a.m. Friday, March 22, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Hannibal with the Rev. Mike Quinn conducting. Burial will be in St. Stephen's Cemetery, Indian Creek. Her grandchildren will be pallbearers. VISITATION: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal. MEMORIALS: Holy Family Catholic Church Building Fund. ARRANGEMENTS: James O'Donnell Funeral Home. WEBSITE: jamesodonnellfuneralhome.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary