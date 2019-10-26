|
|
QUINCY -- Faye Steffensmeier, 98, of Quincy, died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at 8:52 am in Sunset Home. Faye was born July 31, 1921 in LaPlata, Mo., the daughter of John and Janie Rolison Lane. She married C.H. Steffensmeier on July 8, 1948 in Davenport, Iowa. Dr. Steffensmeier preceded her in death May 8, 2008. She was a graduate of LaPlata High School. The Steffensmeiers lived in Davenport, Iowa, LaGrange, Texas and Keokuk, Iowa, before moving to Quincy in 1968. Faye was a member of the Quincy Newcomers Club and the Study Club. She was also involved for many years serving on the dinner committee at the Quincy Boat Club. Her favorite restaurant was The Pier, and she loved taking her family out to eat. The Steffensmeiers also liked family vacations, and traveled with their children and spouses, even in their adulthood. Faye was a born shopper and was a well known cat lover. Survivors include: three children Susan Kovacs, Dr. Larry (Betty) Steffensmeier of Lewiston, Idaho, and Dr. Becky (David) Grimm of Quincy, three stepgrandchildren, and three stepgreat-grandchildren. Faye was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. C.H. Steffensmeier, and her parents. Private family services were held in the Hansen-Spear Funeral Home with Chaplain Jerry Edison officiating. Burial was in Sunset Cemetery at the Illinois Veterans' Home. Memorials: Blessing Foundation for Hospice www.hansenspear.com Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019