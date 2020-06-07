|
|
Fern L. Heitholt of Yorkville, formerly of Quincy, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 5, 2020, in the arms of family members at her home. Fern was born Oct. 27, 1927, in Mozier, the daughter of William R. and Dallas F. (Jacobs) Heimer. When she moved to Payson in 1942, she became classmates with the love of her life, Richard (Dick) Heitholt. They were happily married on June 22, 1947. He survives. Fern was a 1945 graduate of Seymour High School, where she was a cheerleader. She then attended Gem City Business College for secretarial training. While there, she was president of the sorority and played on the basketball team. She loved the intense training from the Musselmans. Fern first worked for Lancaster and Nichols law office. Later, she was secretary at Pittsfield High School. While Dick was in graduate school in Michigan, she was secretary at Mott Community College. Her final position was for Quincy Public Schools administrative office, where she was the pleasant receptionist and secretary for the venerable Dr. Robert E. Meyer, who gave her much praise. Fern was a member of Salem Evangelical Church of Christ. She had been a Scout leader for Boys and Girls Scouts and a PTA president. Fern set a great example for her family. She was well organized, punctual and never idle. She loved her family and was very thankful that she lived to see her grandchildren and great-grandchildren -- several now adults. She attended many of their athletic events all around the country. Fern and Dick spent some winters in Arizona, where they were fortunate to meet new friends, many from Canada. Fern and Dick both enjoyed golfing together. She was an ardent competitor in all that she did. That included playing cards, crossword and jigsaw puzzles, and Words with Friends. She was tech-savvy with her texting and Facebook. In addition to her husband, Richard Heitholt, Fern survivors include her daughter, Becky Berry and husband Tom of Yorkville; her son, Chuck Heitholt and wife Jan (Huelsmeyer) of Carmel, Ind.; grandchildren, Steve Berry and wife Lee Anne (Sibley) of Aurora, Ill.; Scott Berry and wife Sarah (Burkert) of Yorkville, Lynsey (Heitholt) Romine and husband Dr. Grant Romine of Carmel, Emily (Heitholt) Tuleja and husband Jeremy Tuleja of Golden, Colo., and Dr. Michael Heitholt and wife Kelly (Ponder) of Westfield, Ind.; great-grandchildren, Collin, Ashley, Julien, Morgan and Maddie Berry, Cooper and Crosbee Romine, Thomas and Calvin Tuleja, and Matthew and Luke Heitholt; sister-in-law, Mary Heimer; brother-in-law, Bill Heitholt; brother-in-law, Roger Ringering; and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Fern was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Wanda Norton and husband William, and Mary Jo Ringering; two brothers, William Heimer Jr. and wife Naomi, and Jerry Heimer; sister-in-law, Dorothy (Rose) Heitholt; brother-in-law, Bob Heitholt and wife Phyllis; great-granddaughter, darling, brave Henley Hazel Romine; nephews, Bill Jr. and Jim Norton, Stan and Robert Heimer, and Kent Heitholt, niece, Linda Heimer; and special friends, Bob and Millie Hoerner. The family would like to extend deep appreciation for Season's Hospice and Palliative Care staff for their comforting care for Fern in her final days. Services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 11, at Salem Evangelical United Church of Christ with the Rev. Matthew Hunt officiating. To attend Fern's service remotely, please join us at 1 p.m. Thursday, using this link: http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/75582734 Burial will be in Quincy Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Henley Romine Foundation or Salem Church Heritage Fund. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 7 to June 9, 2020