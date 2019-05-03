Fern Rose Wallace, 88, of Maywood, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at her home. She was born June 23, 1930, to Levert J. and Oleta Fern Leigh Ross in Centerville, Kan. She married James Russell on July 23, 1948, and to this union four children were born. She married William P. Wallace in 1988, and he died in 1998. Mrs. Wallace grew up on a farm near Centerville. She attended a one-room school for eight years, then graduated from Blue Mound Rural High School in 1948. After that, she attended a secretarial school in Kansas City. She worked at Hi-Line Plastics in Olathe, Kan., for five years as a production line worker and government inspector. She then worked at Remel Regional Media Laboratory in Lenexa, making petri dishes for over 12 years. She loved her family, cooking, doing crafts, making quilts and reading. She liked to travel and see the country with Bill and the Good Sam camping group. She was a member of the Ten Mile Baptist Church near Canton, Mo. Survivors include seven children, Violet (Russell) Brownell of Maywood, Steve Russell of Bonner Springs, Kan., Danny Russell of Maywood, John Russell of Olathe, Kan., Pam Baker of Bartlett, Kan., Logan Wallace of Louisburg, Kan. and Julia Ellen (Mike) Stegeman of Louisburg; a sister, Beth Ann Hilt of Tennessee; grandsons, Rusty (Renee) Brownell of Maywood, Bobby Wallace of Louisburg, Chris Coonrod of Bartlett, David Stegeman of Olathe and Matthew Stegeman of Merriam, Kan.; granddaughters, Christy Utterback of Elkland, Mo., Rebecca Horner of Edwardsville, Kan., Pamela Russell of Bonner Springs, Casey Vohs of Louisburg, Sandra Ackley of Wilmington Del., Michelle Stegeman of Olathe and Anne Hayes of Olathe; 15 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband William P. Wallace, she was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Frank Ross; and a grandson, Stephen (Mike) Russell. SERVICES: Graveside services and burial will be at noon Monday, May 6, at Johnson County Memorials Gardens in Overland Park, Kan. with the Rev. Russell Brownell conducting. VISITATION: 11 a.m. to noon Monday at the cemetery. MEMORIALS: Hospice of NE Missouri or Gideons International. ARRANGEMENTS: Davis Funeral Home. WEBSITE: davis-fh.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 3 to May 5, 2019