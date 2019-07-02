Florence Mary Grawe, age 94, of Quincy, went to her eternal home on Saturday, June 29, 2019. She was born on July 24, 1924, in Quincy, the daughter of Rome and Julia (Goehl) Horbelt. Florence was a 1942 graduate of Quincy Notre Dame. She married George Bernard Grawe on Sept. 27, 1947, in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on Nov. 12, 1999. She worked at Illinois Bell Telephone as an operator. With her husband, Florence lived on a farm east of Columbus for 50 years before moving to Quincy in 1994. Florence also was an election judge for over 45 years. She was a member of the Western Catholic Union for over 72 years. She was a member of the St. Vincent Auxiliary. Florence loved to play cards with family and friends. She enjoyed going to visit her children and grandchildren in the various places that they lived. The family would like to express their sincere thanks to Sr. Jackie Sellemeyer and Janice Wiemelt for the wonderful care and attention they gave to Florence in recent years. She is survived by: THREE CHILDREN: Dale Grawe of Altona; Delores 'Dee' O'Brien and her husband, Vernon, of Durham, Mo.; and Paul Grawe and his wife, Rita, of Gurnee. GRANDCHILDREN:; Lucas and Cassandra Grawe; Michelle Heins and her husband, Ben; Jeffrey O'Brien and his wif,e Emily; Eric Grawe, Ryan Grawe and his fiancé, Alexandria Brooks, and Kyle Grawe. GREAT-GRANDCHILDREN: Adelyn Heins, Logan Heins, Evan O'Brien, Claire O'Brien and Everett Grawe. SISTER: Alta Becktell. SISTERS-IN-LAW: Betty Horbelt and Clara Horbelt. Numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive. In addition to her husband, Florence was also preceded in death by a son, Ronald Grawe, in infancy and a daughter, Dorothy Grawe, in infancy; two brothers; James Horbelt and Richard Horbelt; and a sister, Mary Gronewold, along with her husband, Orville, and a brother-in-law, William Becktell. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home and at 11 a.m. at St. Francis Catholic Church. Interment in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Knight of Columbus TV Mass for Shut-Ins or to St. Francis Catholic Church. The Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 2 to July 4, 2019