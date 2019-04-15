GOLDEN, Ill. -- Florence R. "Odie" Aden, 92, of Golden, died at 6:32 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the Golden Good Shepherd Home. Odie was born Feb. 15, 1927, in Media, Ill. She was a daughter of Gayle and Gladys (Mathers) Heap. She was a 1945 graduate of Media-Weaver High School and a 1947 graduate of Burlington Beauty Academy. She married Virgil "Squirt" Aden May 9, 1948. Mrs. Aden farmed with her husband in Adams County for many years and worked as a cook for the Golden Windmill Inn. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Golden, where she participated in the Quilting Group. She enjoyed sewing and crafting, yard work, playing cards and reading. Odie was a cherished wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and dedicated her entire life to caring for her family. Survivors include her daughter, Jerelyn Douglas of Camp Point; seven grandchildren, Brittany Bearden and husband Brad, Kara Marlow and husband Chris, Lindsay Wiskirchen and husband Troy, Jacey Ravencamp and husband Jack, Levin Allison, Rylan Douglas and Logan Douglas; and 10 great-grandchildren. Odie was preceded in death by her husband; parents; four sisters; one daughter, Gayleen Douglas; and sons-in-law, Daryl Douglas and Fred Douglas. SERVICES: 10 a.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Golden with the Rev. Patricia Reep presiding. Burial will follow in Golden Memorial Gardens. VISITATION: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Lummis-Hamilton Funeral Home in Camp Point. MEMORIALS: Golden Good Shepherd Home or the Blessing Foundation for Hospice. ARRANGEMENTS: Lummis-Hamilton Funeral Home. WEBSITE:hamiltonfuneralhomes.net. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary