QUINCY -- Florence "Rebecca" Smith, 91, began celebrating with Jesus, family and friends when she transitioned from her earthly home to her eternal home in heaven Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Quincy, Ill. She was born April 13, 1929 to Jewel (Jockisch) and Francis O. Smith in Nebo, Ill. She is survived by her daughter, Cindy (James) Cantrell; grandchildren, Cara, Lindsey and Zach Cantrell and great-grandson, Luke, all of Quincy. Brother, William "Bro. Bill" (Donna) Smith of Winchester, Ill.; nephews, Mark (Faith) Smith, Tim (Lori) Smith and Josh (Brooke) Smith; nieces, Rachel (Jimmy) Cox and Rhonda Smith; many great nieces and nephews; and close family friend, Joe Call. Becky's faith in God and love of family were very important in her life. She was a member of First Southern Baptist Church in Quincy, where she sang in the choir and taught Children's Sunday school for many years. She graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1947 and attended Western Illinois University in Macomb, Ill. She was employed for 32 years in the Employee Relations Department of Moorman Manufacturing Company. MiMi loved the St. Louis Cardinals and all golf, a sport she enjoyed playing for many years. Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday Aug. 7, 2020, in the Winchester City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at airsman-hires.com. Memorials contributions can be made to her family. The Coonrod Funeral Home in Winchester is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2020