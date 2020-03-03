|
Floyd A Heidbreder, 86, of Palmyra, passed away at 6:42 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at his residence in Palmyra, Mo. Funeral Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church in Palmyra, Mo. Reverend Wes Gehrke will officiate. Burial with Full Military Honors performed by American Legion Post No. 174 Boot-Dickson will be at Greenwood Cemetery. Friends and Family are invited to Floyd's Life Celebration at a Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra, Mo. Floyd was born Dec. 4, 1933, in Palmyra, Mo., to Bernhard and Mathilda Voepel Heidbreder. He was married to Karen Pflantz on Aug. 7, 1966, at Zion Lutheran Church. She preceded him in death on Nov. 25, 2004. Survivors include his son Mark (Lori) Heidbreder of Palmyra, Mo.; brother Glen Heidbreder of Jamestown, Mo.; sisters in-law Linda Lehenbauer of Hatton, Mo., Edith Heidbreder of Kirkwood, Mo.; brother in-law Earl Johnson (Nancy) of Noblesville, Ind.; grandchildren Austin Heidbreder, Alexis Heidbreder, Addison Heidbreder, Jonathan Freeman (Angie), Kayla Woods (Kyle) Christopher (Hilary) Paro, Kaitlynn Hoerr (Mac), and James Easley; Nine great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. He was preceded in death by his Parents, Wife, brother Warren Heidbreder, sister's in-law Mary Ann Heidbreder, Brenda Johnson, and Sharon Pflantz; brother in-law David Lehenbauer. Floyd was a 1952 graduate of Palmyra High School. He served in the United States Army from 1956 to 1958. Once home, he went on to earn his business degree from Culver Stockton College. He was a lifelong Farmer on the family farm with his brother Glen. After he retired from Farming, he enjoyed Antique Auctions, drinking coffee with his buddies at Hardee's. He was an avid sports fan including rooting for the Cardinals, Green Bay Packers, and the St. Louis Blues. He enjoyed attending Palmyra Panther sporting events such as Basketball, Softball, and Football whenever he got the chance. Floyd attended Zion Lutheran Church of Palmyra. Memorial Contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church or the Palmyra Nutrition Center. Pallbearers will be Austin Heidbreder, Christopher Paro, James Easley, Paul Heidbreder, Steven Lehenbauer, and Jeff Lehenbauer. Honorary pallbearers will be Bill Kaiser, Rex Pflantz, Norbit Witt, Jonathan Freeman, grandkids, and the "Old Coots" (Hardee's gang). Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.LewisBrothersFuneralChapel.com
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020