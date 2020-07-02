|
Forrest Dale Emery, 95, of Mendon, passed away at 8:53 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Eastside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Dale was born Jan. 16, 1925, in Lima Township. He was the son of Thomas and Gladys (Littleton) Emery. He married Ladema June Hodgson in 1947. On July 17, 1972, he married Betty M. Poulter. Betty passed away Jan. 23, 2013. Dale served his country in the U.S. Army. He retired from Dohrn Trucking Co. and was a school bus driver for Unit 4 School District. He was a member of the Northside Boat Club for 49 years, the Moose Lodge and the Adams County Emergency Corp. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, camping, listening to bluegrass music and going to the Crossroads Country Opry. Survivors include a son, Gary (Cheri) Emery of Quincy; two stepchildren, David Sheurman of East Peoria and Don (Linda) Sheurman of Liberty; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; three brothers, Ronnie (Debrah) Emery of Michigan, Donnie (Beverly) Emery of Quincy, and Jim (Jean) Emery of Peoria; and several nieces and nephews. Dale was preceded in death by his parents; wife; a daughter, Sherry Emery; five brothers; and a sister. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 6, in New Providence Cemetery near Ursa. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions have been suggested to . Condolences may be expressed online at hunterfuneralhomes.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 2 to July 4, 2020