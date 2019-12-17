|
Frances Elizabeth (Phelps) Little, 94, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Sunset Home in Quincy. Frances was born March 14, 1925, in Beardstown, Ill., to Walter and Lola Mae Phelps. They preceded her in death, along with one brother, William Phelps, and three sisters, Rozelle Fore, Lamoine Prochazka, and Marjorie Hood. Frances graduated from Beardstown High School and worked as a waitress in Beardstown for many years. She also worked in grocery stores and the family furniture business while helping to care for her mother who suffered from Multiple Sclerosis. She married Robert Little of Littleton on Oct. 11, 1959, in Beardstown. He passed away on Sept. 17, 2013. Together, they built a home in Littleton, Ill., and ran the Western Illinois Vault Company and Little's Grocery and Hardware. They raised three daughters, Pamela (Perry) Johnson, Peoria, Ill., Robin (Michael) Fiedler, Rolesville, N.C., and Karen (David) Kroeger, Quincy. Frances and Bob moved to the Peoria area in 1986, and she spent the past 10 years at Morningside Assisted Living in Washington, Ill. She enjoyed many activities and made great friends during her years there. She moved to Sunset Home in July 2019. Frances's greatest joy was her family. She loved attending her daughters' music performances throughout the years and spending time with her seven grandchildren: Benjamin Kemper, Sullivan, Mo., Rosemary Johnson, Peoria, Ill., Elizabeth (Dillon) Vaughan, Frisco, Texas, Evan (fiancée Mary) Kroeger, Minneapolis, Minn., Erin Kroeger, Springfield, Mo., and Andrew and Collin Fiedler, Rolesville, N.C. She was a great friend to many people and was kind to everyone she met. She will be dearly missed. She attended the Littleton United Methodist Church for 20 years where services will be held at 11:00 am.. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to services. Jeff Ringenberg will officiate. O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home, Quincy, is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to Littleton United Methodist Church or Sunset Home, Quincy.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019