Frances L. Evoy, 85, of Springfield, entered into eternal life at 5:31 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center. Frances was born Feb. 6, 1935, in Quincy, the daughter of Frank B. and Josephine C. Mast Altgilbers. She married Raymond D. Evoy on Nov. 4, 1961, in Quincy. Frances was employed as director of maintenance at Christ the King for over 40 years, a job that she dearly loved. She enjoyed planting flowers, spending time with her family, especially visits on the front porch. Her favorite pastime, as many people know, was going to Peoria to the Riverboat. The most memorable gambling trip was when she won the big jackpot and had to make a collect call home to share the news. She was a devoted Catholic and didn't want to miss a Mass. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Joseph (wife, Mildred), Norbert and Donald (wives, Mary and Kathleen) Altgilbers; sisters, Dorothy (husband, John) Janssen and Florine (husband, Elmer) Sparrow; granddaughter, Stacey Brown; brother-in-law, Daniel Wolf; and nephew, Michael Janssen. She is survived by her husband, Raymond D. Evoy of Springfield; sons, Timothy Evoy of Springfield, Steven (wife, Patty) Evoy of Thompson Station, Tenn., and Curt Evoy of Springfield; daughter, Linda Evoy of Springfield; granddaughter, Lily Evoy; great-grandson, Jackson Brown; siblings, Carlene Wolf, Wilfred (wife, Kathleen) Altgilbers and twin brother, Frank Altgilbers, all of Quincy; sister-in-law, Nancy Zanger; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield. Visitation will begin with a prayer service. A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Christ the King, 1930 Barberry, Springfield, with the Rev. Msgr. David S. Lantz, principal celebrant and the Rev. Joseph Ring, concelebrant. Burial will follow in Chatham Memorial Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Boomer Esiason Foundation (a charity that provides grants to cystic fibrosis patients) Condolences may be expressed online at butlerfuneralhomes.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020