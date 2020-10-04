|
|
Frances Louise "Lou" Smith (Sutton), 88, formerly of Kirksville, Lewistown and Canton Mo., and Quincy, Ill., passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Stearns Nursing and Rehab Center in Granite City, Ill. Frances was born July 10, 1932, in Kirksville, Mo., to Billy and Lettie Sutton (Sparks). She married James D. Smith in 1953, and that union was blessed with her children. They later divorced in 1968. She went on to build a relationship with her loving companion of many years, George Armstrong. Frances was a member of Park United Methodist Church in Lewistown, and the Rock Church in Quincy. She retired from the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy. She previously worked at Quincy Paper Box, Motorola, Prairie View Nursing Home and Good Samaritan Home. Our loving mother and grandmother is survived by her daughter, Anna "Chick" Readye (Walter) of Granite City; son, John E. "Buck" Smith (Mary) of Carterville, Ill,; brothers, Andrew Sutton (Mary) and Bill Sutton (Ann), all of Kirksville, Mo.; brother-in-law, Bruce Beddingfield of Payson, Ill.; grandchildren, Novanna Smith (Tim Hankins) of Winter Garden, Fla., Gaylon Davis Jr. of Quincy, Meschelle Davis and Kiara Davis (Harvey Allen) of Florissant, Mo., and Shalisa Davis and Gayla Davis-Dennis (Byron Dennis) of Granite City; her bonus grandchildren, Nicholas Phillips of Kansas City, Mo., Una Gross of Florissant, Mo., Monica Thompson of Quincy and Antoinette Pleasant of Chicago; 14 great-grandchildren, Darentoneio Davis, Xabria Gillum, Mikey Bates, Jr., Zhane'La Church, Za'Niyah Common, DeMescha Davis-Collins, Lynard Common, Azhir Common, Nasir Common, Lailah Davis-Dennis, Alaiyah Davis-Dennis, Kingston Davis, Kasani Allen, and Khayden Allen; two great-great-grandchildren, Zoey Bates and Isaiah Amos Jr.; and a host of even more nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; loving companion, George Armstrong; daughter, Joan Rene' Smith-Clifford; infant son, Harry Dean Smith; brothers, Eugene Sutton, Wayne Sutton and Robert Sutton; sisters, Anna Mary Inkelaar, Martha Zimmerman, Betty Sallee, Alice Beddingfield, and two sisters who passed in infancy; granddaughter, Dawn Heather Clifford; and two great-grandsons who passed in infancy, Lawrence R. Stepney, Jr. and Chicago D.A. Davis-Banks. Frances loved her family, animals, yard sales, fast driving, getting fancy, dancing and doing word find puzzles. She had a passion for helping veterans and decorating for them at the nursing homes. She loved her mints, coffee and always a good joke. She was well known for her quirky comebacks, sarcasm and never-ending sense of humor. A celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, in Granite City. A balloon release and repast will immediately follow. We will also have an online group to join for those unable to attend in person. The Facebook group is Frances Louise "Lou" Smith (Sutton) Celebration of Life. The link is: facebook.com/groups/389317165555001/?ref=share Cremation services are being handled by Wojstrom Funeral Home and Crematory in Granite City. Memorials and cards may be sent to Frances Smith Memorial, c/o Anna Readye, PO BOX 372055, St. Louis, Mo. 63137 Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2020