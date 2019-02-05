Frances Maureen Koenig, 84, of Seguin, Texas, died Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at her home in Seguin surrounded by her loving family. Maureen was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Her infectious smile, quick wit, loving kindness, and devotion to family, friends and her beloved Shih Tzu, Kirby, will be dearly missed. She was born Aug. 7, 1934, in Quincy. She graduated from Unity High School in Mendon in 1952. While in high school, Maureen was a cheerleader and twirler and was active in various 4-H projects. Following high school, she enrolled at Quincy College (University) in Quincy where in 1956 she earned her B.A. degree in music education. During her time at Quincy College (University), Maureen was a frequent cast member in various theatrical productions, including lead roles in "Oklahoma" and "Carousel." While in college, she met and married fellow Quincy College (University) student, Carl Koenig. The couple married June 15, 1957, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Quincy. Maureen was a teacher for 25 years. She began her teaching career in Illinois and continued when the family moved to Seguin in 1972. In Seguin, she taught at St. James Catholic School and various elementary schools in the Seguin ISD. In addition to teaching and raising a family, she was a longtime singer with the national award winning Alamo Metro Chorus of Sweet Adeline's International. She also was an active member of Seguin Silver Needlers for many years. Maureen was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Blanche Shaffer Tallcott; her sisters, Harriette Robertson and Capitola Monson; and brother, Orrian Tallcott. Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Carl Koenig; nine children, Kristen Haener and husband, Al, of Seguin, Diane Edwards and husband, Willie, of Uvalde, Texas, Joe Koenig and wife, Laurie, of Clear Lake, Texas, Shari Hill and husband, Chris, of Andover, Mass., Dan Koenig of Houston, Karen Perez and husband, Eli, of Little Rock, Ark., Kathy Butler and husband, Kevin, of Katy, Texas, Kim McMahon of Boerne, Texas, and Matt Koenig and wife, Jodi, of Seguin. She is also survived by 20 grandchildren including Luke and Lizzie Haener; Schaefer Edwards; Andrew and Kyle Koenig; Natalie Hill; Kayci Perez Houlette and husband, Colton; Jessica and Daniel Perez; Jacob, Mason and Reese Butler; Katie, Sarah, Chrissy and Caleb McMahon; Kylie Calhoun; and Cole, Karlee and Kenzie Koenig. SERVICES: 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at St. James Catholic Church with the Rev. Dennis Darilek officiating. The recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow in San Geronimo Cemetery. A reception will follow at the St. James Family Center. Pallbearers will be Maureen's grandsons. VISITATION: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at Tres Hewell Mortuary. MEMORIALS: St. James Catholic Church, 510 S. Camp St., Seguin, TX 78155 or the . ARRANGEMENTS: Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas. WEBSITE: treshewell.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary