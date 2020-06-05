|
QUINCY -- Francis D. "Frank" Gonterman, 97, of Quincy, Ill., passed away at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy. Frank was born July 22, 1922, in Peoria, Ill., to Harry V. and Florida A. B. Stroud Gonterman. Frank graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Long Beach, Calif., in 1940. He went on to attend UCLA. Frank actively served his country in the United States Navy for more than 22 years and was in the Reserves for 10 years, achieving the rank of Master Chief, the highest rank that can be achieved by an enlisted person. He served in WWII, Korea, and Vietnam Wars. Ships he served on were the Essex, Bennington, and Hamilton aircraft carriers that took him across every ocean and around the globe five times. He witnessed two atomic bomb tests and participated in the battle of Leyte Gulf (in the South Pacific), which is deemed the largest naval battle in history. While in the Navy, in 1960, he had the honor of an audience which included Pope Pius XII, and was able to visit with the Pope. Frank was a member of Masonic Lodge #1, Quincy Consistory Scottish Rite and the York Rite, and Quincy Shrine Club. He also enjoyed playing cards, golfing, and spending time with family. He was Protestant by faith and was baptized in Birmingham, Alabama. Frank is survived by his close friend, Sharon Wharton of Quincy, Ill.; two children, Kara Jean Yoder (Curtis) of Warrenton, Ore., and Edward A. Gonterman (Marianne) of Seattle, Wash.; three grandchildren; and other extended Gonterman family. Frank is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Florida Gonterman; one infant son, Floyd Raymond Gonterman; and one sister, Harriette Cleveland. A private graveside service will be held at Green Pond Cemetery in Pearl, Ill., with full military honors by Pleasant Hills American Legion Post 1048. Rev. Steve Disseler will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society in Arlington, Va., or to the Illinois Veterans Home Activity Fund in Quincy, Ill. The family is being served by the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy, Ill. Online condolences may be shared at ODonnellCookson.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 5 to June 7, 2020