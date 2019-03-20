QUINCY -- The Rev. Francis George Guither, 96, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Good Samaritan Home in Quincy. He was born July 7, 1922, to George and Anna Guither on a farm near Walnut. Francis attended a one-room country school for eight years, then Walnut High School, North Central College and finally ended up going into the seminary. He served for over 45 years as a minister throughout Illinois, primarily for the United Methodist Church (formerly Evangelical United Brethren), with the exception of a couple of one-year sabbaticals -- one being when he sold Thompson Chain Reference Bibles throughout Central Illinois on his bicycle. In addition to serving as a minister, Francis was a builder, an inventor and a writer. He had seven books published, including inspirational books such as "The Quintus Principle: Spiritual Biscuits for Coffee Break Moments," "Speculating on Eternity," "The God Connection" and "Pebbles on the Pathway." He wrote inspirational columns for newspapers, including "The Rev. Says" in The Herald-Whig. He also wrote religious science fiction books "Moon Glow and the Spirit People," "The Phobos Phobia" and "The Lilliputian Puzzle." Francis loved to travel, and he took the family across the country in creative ways. He invented a car rooftop tent system for simple camping and also designed and built a travel trailer. In addition to traveling through almost every state, his travels included two trips to the Holy Land. Francis loved working with tools and anything mechanical or electrical. He built two homes -- one in Weyauwega, Wis., and one in Nauvoo, Ill. He built a grandfather clock in 1972 that still runs perfectly. He designed and created a rear projection system in his church for illustrating his sermons back in the 1960s. The Conference sent him to other churches to advise them in the use of visual and audio aids. In later years, he took up the scroll saw, creating beautiful works of art. Francis married Gloria Taylor in 1945 and they had three children: Vaneva, Geoffrey and Peter. In 1972, he married Lucille Roderick Williamson. She died 1994. He had been married to Katharine Wendorff Mensendick for over 22 years. Together, they spent many happy years at Good Samaritan Home, where he played a pretty mean game of pool. Katharine survives him, as do many children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. SERVICES: 9 a.m. Monday, March 25, at Vermont Street Church in Quincy. MEMORIALS: Vermont Street Church or charity of donor's choice. ARRANGEMENTS: Printy Funeral Home in Hamilton. WEBSITE: printyfuneralhome.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary