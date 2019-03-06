Services Hansen-Spear Funeral Home 1535 State Street Quincy , IL 62301 (217) 222-4907 Resources More Obituaries for Francise Krabbe Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Francise "Charlene" Krabbe

Obituary Condolences Flowers QUINCY -- Francise "Charlene" Krabbe, 90, of Kenosha, Wis., formerly of Quincy, died Friday, March 1, 2019, in Kenosha. Charlene Krabbe was born in Quincy on Aug. 13, 1928, to Ruth and Fred Ericson. From an early age she was called Char, and she was doted on by her family and especially by her beloved uncle, Dr. Charles Ericson, and her grandmothers, Matilda (Tilly) Ericson and Dora Boughner. A great storyteller, Char would enthrall her two daughters with stories of her childhood, including the tale of her Uncle Charles removing her tonsils on the dining room table when she was just 5 years old. Charles and Tilly lived in the Frederick Douglas Hotel, and Char stayed with them almost every Friday night, where she ate in the dining room and was treated to movies at the nearby theater. When Char was 6 years old, Charles and Tilly took her by train to Chicago to the newly built Stevens Hotel to see Phil Spitalny and His Orchestra. Little Char was mesmerized by the soloist Evelyn and her magic violin. After that visit, Charles arranged for Char to take violin and piano lessons, which began her lifelong appreciation of classical music. After high school, Char left Quincy to attend William Woods College in Fulton, Mo., where she met the love of her life, Donald J. Krabbe, a dashing student at the neighboring Westminster College. Don was brilliant and big in stature and in personality, and Char told her daughters that the moment she met him she knew that she'd follow him to the ends of the Earth. And she did. Char and Don moved over 30 times during their 53-year marriage, living in towns across the U.S., Mexico and South America. In retirement they traveled to India, Lithuania and Poland, where Don served on the International Executive Services Corps. They also traversed the U.S. and Mexico in an old pickup and eventually settled in Fox, Ark., where they lived until Don's death. During her lifetime, Char was crowned Miss Quincy, was a fashion model, was a top-notch secretary, co-ran a machinery wholesaling company with her husband, wrote jingles for WTAD in Quincy, served as a housemother at Culver-Stockton College and most notably was a patient and benevolent mother and wife. She was everyone's favorite aunt, and her house was the one all of her daughter's friends wanted hang out at as she tolerated all of their hijinks, including allowing them to dress up in her wedding dress. She would sit with a cup of coffee watching as they created tent cities under the dining room table with a collection of sheets and sofa cushions. She was the kindest of souls, whose motto was, "there but for the grace of God go I." When walking through the streets of Mexico City, she kept a pocketful of pesos, which she tenderly placed in the hand of each beggar she passed. She loved animals and children, and they were attracted to her sweet smile and her gentle nature. She adored being in the presence of interesting, smart men, and they in turn were dazzled by her natural beauty and charm. Char was a self-admitted news junky and loved to read the daily paper and listen to radio and television broadcasts. She smelled of Arpege perfume, was always fashionable and matched her shoes and purse to her attire. She was known as ChaCha to her grandsons. Char was an avid correspondent who maintained lifelong friendships, including ones that dated back to kindergarten. When she returned to the Quincy area in her seventies, she began a tradition of meeting for lunch at Sprouts restaurant with a group of school friends who dubbed themselves "The Purple Ladies" after the poem by Jenny Joseph, "When I am an old woman I shall wear purple. With a red hat which doesn't go, and doesn't suit me. And I shall spend my pension on brandy and summer gloves … ." Char embodied grace and class and was the most even tempered person to walk the Earth, and she had a wonderful sense of humor. Words that often come to mind when thinking of her are dear, kind and lovely. She will be profoundly missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Wierzba and her husband, Kenneth, of Pleasant Prairie, Wis., her daughter, Susan Krabbe and her partner, Len Levin, of Medford, Mass.; and longtime companion Joseph Kennedy. She also is survived by her grandsons, David (and wife Melissa) and Peter Wierzba; two great-grandsons, Renner and Edison; her brother, Robert Ericson, his wife Gladys and their children, Debbie Naught, Diana Abbott, Michael and Mark Ericson; niece, Leslie Schuman; nephews, Kent, Craig, Joe and Kirk Krabbe; and nieces, Linda Drury and Melissa Henry. Charlene was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donald Jennings Krabbe; and brother, John Drury. SERVICES: 11 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at St. John's Anglican Parish with the Rev. Patrick Smith officiating. Interment will be in Quincy Memorial Park Mausoleum. VISITATION: 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at St. John's Anglican Parish. ARRANGEMENTS: Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors. WEBSITE: hansenspear.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.