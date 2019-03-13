QUINCY -- Frank Charles Ruble, 79, of Pittsfield, died Monday, March 11, 2019, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. He was born April 15, 1939, in Pittsfield to Henry Thompson and Geraldine Sowers Ruble. He married Mary Patricia "Pat" Tower, and she survives. Frank served in the U.S. Marine Corps for eight and a half years and was very proud of his service. After his honorable discharge, he worked for several places including Alexander Lumber, the whey factory and also did some carpentry work. He worked 20 years for Oscar Mayer in Beardstown until the plant closed. Frank then retrained in HVAC and accepted a position at Stark Bro's Nurseries and Orchards in Louisiana, Mo., where he worked for 10 years taking care of boilers and all electrical and air conditioning. He went on to work for five years at the prison in Bowling Green and retired from there. Frank worked part-time for a few years at Farm and Home Supply in Pittsfield before retiring again to spend time with his family on their little farm, where he enjoyed the remainder of his life fishing and hunting with his children and grandchildren. In addition to his wife of 51 years, Mary Patricia Tower Ruble, he is survived by two sons, James Lee Ruble and Charles Wesley Ruble; a daughter, Lora Lee Phillips; 10 grandchildren, Charles Ruble, Hayden Ruble, Aubrey Ruble, Katie Ruble, Jordan Ruble, Lesli Phillips and Marc Phillips, Bradey Finch, Britney Finch and Brenden Finch; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Thompson and Geraldine Ruble; five brothers, Harold Edwin Ruble, Robert Dean Ruble, Ronald Gene Ruble, Richard Thomas Ruble and David Gerald Ruble; and two sisters, Betty Mae Ruble Huffman and Doris Louise Ruble Smith. SERVICES: 11 a.m. Monday, March 18, in Pittsfield West Cemetery. MEMORIALS: . ARRANGEMENTS: Niebur Funeral Home, Pittsfield. WEBSITE: nieburfh.com Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary