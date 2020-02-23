|
Frank E. Hanawalt, 88, of Quincy, died at 7:35 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at his home. Frank was born March 14, 1931, in Quincy, the son of George Carmi and Emily Knopfmeier Hanawalt. He married Marilyn Pulliam on June 27, 1954, in Quincy. She survives. Frank was a graduate of Quincy High School. He also attended Quincy College. Frank honorably served in the U.S. Air Force, where he was stationed in Guam. After his military service, Frank was employed as a graphic artist for Moorman Manufacturing Co. for over 30 years, where his illustrations were featured in the company's magazine, the Link. In his spare time, Frank enjoyed photography, and he loved taking pictures of his family and of natural scenery, as well as sketching, solving crossword puzzles and playing pool. Frank was a member of Quincy Moose Lodge 2672. In addition to his wife, survivors include three daughters, Ellen Hines of Quincy; Audrey (Tyler) Howell of Fowler, Ill., and Jane Howlett of Golden, Ill.; a son, Frank Hanawalt Jr. of Quincy; five granddaughters, Nicole Hines, Jessica Campbell, Tiffany McGlaughlin, Alyssa Crow and Lindsey Zwick; 10 great-grandchildren, Caleb, Asher, Bella, Emma, Farren, Lennox, Hendrix, Luke, Collin and Logan; a brother, Donald Hanawalt of Canton, Ill.; a stepsister, Joyce Constable of Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews. Frank was preceded in death by his parents; his stepmother, Eunice Hanawalt; a sister, Karolee Cooperrider; two brothers, William "Bill" and Ellis Hanawalt; and a stepbrother, Virgil Hockgraver. A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home, with the Rev. Martin Eden officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Air Force and American Legion Post 37. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Blessing Foundation for Hospice or Parkinson's Foundation. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2020