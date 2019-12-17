|
|
Frank Edison Lewton, 97, of Quincy, passed away at 1:07 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy. Frank was born May 6, 1922, in Payson, Ill., to George A. and Mary "Mae" V. Crim Lewton. He married Lois Sherrill Schoch on May 14, 1982, in Knoxville, Tenn. From that point forward, Frank enjoyed Lois helping with his business and traveling together. She survives. Frank graduated from Hull High School. He enjoyed playing baseball there as a leading pitcher. Frank furthered his education in California, graduating from the Glenn Duntons Machine and Engineering School of San Diego. During WWII, he served in the Marine Corps in California. Frank then came back to Quincy and put his Engineering Degree to use working for Gardner Denver and later for Hollister Whitney. Frank had longevity at Hollister Whitney, where he became the General Manager and went on to marry Patricia Hollister. Frank always had a love for hunting and target shooting. He followed his passion and got involved with the selling and collection of guns. He began working for the Quincy Merkle family in their sporting goods store and from there, branched out on his own. At one time, he was a collector of over 3,000 guns, which was the largest collection in Illinois. It was at this time that he formed Lewton's G&G Exchange. His involvement included guns, traveling to Indian reservations to purchase their artistic jewelry, and purchasing precious stones at Kansas City Jewelry Shows. His main business was in Quincy, but he also manned a satellite store in Fort Scott, Kans. Frank and a group of friends started and supported many gun shows in Illinois and Missouri. In addition to his wife, other survivors include two stepchildren, Mary Jo Cassens (Dennis) of Byron, Ill., and Robert Schoch (Belinda) of Mendon, Ill.; six grandchildren, Chad Nelson (Gretchen), Holly Jo Nelson, Tyler Cassens (Ainsley), Britany Schoch Rhea (Tracy), Bobbette Schoch Keefe (Alex), and Brooke Schoch (fiancé Scott Wells); and seven great-grandchildren, Taylor Nelson, Morgan Nelson, Dylan Nelson, Brody Rhea, Bradyn Rhea, Avelyn Keefe, and Brandt Keefe. There was always a two-way street of love between Frank and Lois's children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Frank is preceded in death by his parents. The family wants to extend a special thanks to the Quincy Veterans Home and their excellent staff. A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Luther Memorial Church in Quincy. Pastor Tony Metz will officiate. Burial will follow in Greenmount Cemetery with full military honors by the Quincy American Legion Post #37. Friends and family are invited to Frank's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy. Memorial contributions may be made to Luther Memorial Church or to the Illinois Veterans Home Activities Fund. Honorary pallbearers will be Chad Nelson, Tyler Cassens, Tracy Rhea, Alex Keefe, Scott Wells, Todd Frye, Travis Frye, and Trevor Frye. Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at ODonnellCookson.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019