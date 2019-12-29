|
Frank J. Duesterhaus, 85, of Quincy, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at Sunset Home. He was born Jan. 16, 1934, in Quincy, the son of Frank H. and Mary (Weitholder) Duesterhaus. He married Joan Conley on Dec. 27, 1956, at St. Francis Catholic Church. She survives. Frank was a 20-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force, having served in Vietnam. He was a jet aircraft mechanic. He also served as a flight and mechanic instructor, retiring from the Air Force in 1974 with the rank of master sergeant. Both before and after his service in the Air Force, Frank worked at Quincy Compressor and retired as a superintendent in 1990. Frank's greatest love was his family. Frank had a huge, giving heart and was patient, kind, honest and helpful to everyone he met. He was a hard worker and a very skilled handyman who could fix and make just about anything. Frank always strived to do a job correctly the first time. Frank first met Joan at the A&W on North 12th Street, and on their second date he proposed to her because it was love at first sight. In addition to his wife, survivors include three children, Diana Nelson and her husband, Robert, of Rushford, Minn., Frank James Duesterhaus of Anchorage, Alaska, and Julie Clifton and her husband, Perry, of Quincy; 11 grandchildren, Cameron Peters and his wife, Tabitha, Robert "Dusty" Nelson, Miranda Jacques and her husband, Josh, Malachi Nelson and his wife, Katie, Elise Ramsbottom and her husband, Doug, Grace Nelson, Josiah Nelson, Wesley Nelson, Rose Nelson, Zachary Clifton and Collin Clifton; eight great-grandchildren, Megan Peters, Anna Peters, Lily Jacques, Tierzah Jacques, Vivienne Jacques, Cooper Nelson, Violet Nelson and Penny Ramsbottom; a sister, Mrs. Patricia Wolf; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Frank was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Rosalia Peter and her husband, Carl, and Betty Bockhold and her husband, George; and a brother-in-law, Herb Wolf. Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home and at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Francis Catholic Church. Interment with military rites will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the or to the . The family wishes to thank the third floor staff at Sunset Home, especially Dawn, for their kindness, support and love. In addition, special appreciation is given to hospice nurse Sarah from Blessing Hospital for her extraordinary care and compassion. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
